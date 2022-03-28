ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackwater, VA

Harold C. Frazier

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

BLACKWATER, VA - Harold C. Frazier, 91,...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Stephen M. Emmons

DUNGANNON, VA - Stephen M. Emmons, 53 of Dungannon, VA went to be with the Lord, Saturday March 26, 2022, while in the comfort of his home. Condolences may be made to the family and service information may be viewed by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com. COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber...
DUNGANNON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Sharon Rose Thrift

ELIZABETHTON - Sharon Rose Thrift,68, of Elizabethton passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Thrift family.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shirley Lou Skeen

KINGSPORT - Shirley Lou Skeen, 79, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born to the late Roy and Eva (Burton) Russell in Church Hill, on June 6, 1942. Shirley’s final wish was to be cremated. The family will receive...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mendy Ann Carter

CHURCH HILL – Mendy Ann Carter, 44, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kenneth Michael "Mike" Jennings

KINGSPORT - Kenneth Michael "Mike" Jennings, 74, entered into rest on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Indian Path Community Hospital. Mike was born on August 1, 1947 in Kingsport, TN. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mike retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 2002 after 26 years of dedicated service.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Debra Short

Debra Short passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2000. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Short family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joyce Ann Horton

BLACKWATER, VA - Joyce Ann Horton, 58, of the Fairview Community of Blackwater, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She loved the Lord with everything in her and put her faith and trust in...
BLACKWATER, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Patricia Fuller

Patricia Fuller, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Fuller family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Earl Harlan White

KINGSPORT - Earl Harlan White, 88, of Kingsport, died Friday, March 25, 2022 at The Community Living Center on campus at Mountain Home after an extended illness. Graveside services will take place at 2:00pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, with Rev. Larry Swindell officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by The American Legion Posts 3/265.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Marvin Johnson

Marvin Johnson, 73, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Johnson family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Janna Lois Madden Eldridge

JONESVILLE, VA - Janna (Jan) Lois Madden Eldridge, age 76, was born on April 18th, 1945 in Harlan, KY and passed away on March 25th, 2022 at Norton Community Hospital, Norton, VA surrounded by her grandchildren. Janna was born in Harlan County to the late Richard and Druecella Dizney Madden....
JONESVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Charlene Faye Chaniott Ring

Charlene Faye Chaniott Ring, loving wife of David, mother of Laura and Jeremy, grandmother of Will, passed away in her sleep Monday, March 21st. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Grover Starnes officiating.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vickie Maynard

Vickie Maynard, 61, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. The family will have services at a later date. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Maynard family.
OBITUARIES
Kingsport Times-News

Ann K. Smythe

Ann K. Smythe entered heaven’s golden gates and was received with open arms on the 27th of March 2022, her day listed in the book of life. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Lew Kiser officiating. Bryon Fogleman will provide the music.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Evelyn Testerman Wagner

CHURCH HILL – Evelyn Testerman Wagner, 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Village of Allandale. Evelyn was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a graduate of Rogersville High School. She was a retired CNA who was a devoted wife and loving mother, and grandmother.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jimmy Taylor Barham III

Jimmy Taylor Barham III, 57, of Kingsport, TN, went on to his heavenly home on Friday, March 25, 2022. To see full obit, please visit trinitymemorialcenters.com. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Barham family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald Wayne Adams

KINGSPORT - Donald Wayne Adams, 84, of Kingsport, passed away at Asbury Place Kingsport on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Donald Wayne Adams’ full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dwayne Brewer

ROGERSVILLE - Dwayne Brewer, age 87, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at James H. Quillen Veterans Administration Hospital after a period of declining health. Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted at...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Amanda Robin Jones Hart (Mandy)

KINGSPORT - Amanda Robin Jones Hart (Mandy), 42, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 26, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Mandy is a native to Kingsport, TN. Mandy had such a gentle and caring soul, that poured out to everyone that knew her. She had a quiet disposition, and never asked anything of anyone except to show her some love. Her giving heart didn't stop with just her friends and family. Mandy had a tremendous love of any stray animal she could find.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sherry L. Wright

KINGSPORT- Sherry L. Wright, 49 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 28, 2022. She was born on April 17, 1972 to Ann Absher and the late James Parsons. She was a loving mother and “Gadda” to everyone that knew her and will be greatly missed.
KINGSPORT, TN

