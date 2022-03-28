Harold C. Frazier

KINGSPORT - Amanda Robin Jones Hart (Mandy), 42, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 26, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Mandy is a native to Kingsport, TN. Mandy had such a gentle and caring soul, that poured out to everyone that knew her. She had a quiet disposition, and never asked anything of anyone except to show her some love. Her giving heart didn't stop with just her friends and family. Mandy had a tremendous love of any stray animal she could find.

