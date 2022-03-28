ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia has ‘significantly increased’ its military presence in the Arctic Circle since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine

By Jonathan Reilly
 2 days ago
RUSSIA has “significantly increased” its military presence in the Arctic Circle since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, the Defence Secretary revealed yesterday.

Ben Wallace arrived in Norway to stare down the Kremlin army massing near the top of the world.

Ben Wallace arrived in Norway to stare down the Kremlin army massing near the top of the world

The frozen region is in the sights of Putin with the murderous dictator looking to control trade routes and natural resources there.

Mr Wallace revealed more troops have been sent to the Arctic in the wake of the invasion as Putin further provokes the West.

It comes as British and Nato forces work together on a training missions as part of Cold Response 2022 — the largest winter exercise in 30 years.

Mr Wallace said: “The High North and Arctic are vital areas for the Nato alliance to demonstrate our shared defences and support for wider European security.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also been coupled with a significant increase in Russian military activity in the region.

“Exercises like Cold Response underline our unity and purpose as a defensive alliance, as we train together with forces from across Europe and North America.”

Among forces training in the Arctic are a crack team of Royal Marines who have been practising small boat launches from Royal Navy submarines.

The Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron’s team leader said: “Being able to move sub-surface gives us a discreet means of moving our specialist teams to any coastline in the world.”

  • A FEMALE Russian sniper with 40 kills to her name was captured after being abandoned on the battlefield, it was reported last night.
  • Irina Starikova, 41, is said to have told Ukrainian captors she was left to die after being wounded. She served with Russian separatist forces in the eastern Donetsk region.
Among forces training in the Arctic are a crack team of Royal Marines

