Chris Rock ‘has NOT spoken to’ Will Smith & ‘didn’t know’ actor’s wife Jada suffers from alopecia before joke at Oscars

CHRIS Rock has not spoken to Will Smith since the actor slapped him at the Oscars for making a wise-crack about his wife Jada's hair, according to TMZ.

A source also told the outlet that the comedian was not aware that Jada suffers from alopecia when he made the joke.

The duo have yet to make amends following the incident as Chris, 57, reportedly went straight to his dressing room after leaving the stage.

The insider added that the comic had "no intention of staying" for the ceremony after he presented the award for Best Documentary, which was when the altercation occurred.

They also alleged that Chris did not know about Jada's condition claiming the Saturday Night Live alum "doesn't have a mean bone in his body."

The poorly-received joke referenced Jada's hair loss as Chris said: "Jada, I love you, G. I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it."

Demi Moore had shaved her head for her military role in the 1997 drama, G.I. Jane.

Jada, 50, has been struggling with hair loss for years, which is why she decided to shave it all off.

Will then stormed the stage and hit the presenter in what at first seemed like a prank.

He walked back to his seat as a stunned Chris said: "Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me."

Will yelled at the Madagascar actor from the audience: "Leave my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth."

Chris looked visibly shaken and said: "Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," to which Will repeated, "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth!"

Chris said, "I'm going to, okay?" before adding, "That was the... greatest night in the history of television."

He then went on to present the award.

A source also told the outlet that Chris was left "shaken and bewildered" by Will's unexpected actions but attempted to move on from the incident at Guy Oseary's Oscars After Party.

FEUD OVER?

Earlier it was believed that Will, 53, and Chris made up after rapper P Diddy spoke about the assault.

Diddy, 52, also known as Sean Combs, told The NY Post at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty that the pair had patched things up.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that," the hitmaker revealed.

He then added that the relationship between the two stars is "all love."

Will apologized for his actions during the show when he returned to the stage to accept the Best Actor award for his role in the film King Richard.

EMOTIONAL SPEECH

He said while breaking down in tears: "Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family.

"In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling me to do and be in this world. I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people.

"I know to do what we do you've got to be able to take abuse, you've got to be able to have people talk crazy about you in this business. You've got to be able have people disrespecting you and you've got to smile and pretend like that's OK."

He then apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, though he did not mention the stand-up comic.

He ended: "Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams, but love will make you do crazy things.

“I hope the Academy invites me back."

Following his big win, sources told Radar Online that Will refused to talk to reporters by dodging the press line and declining questions at the afterparties.

However, they also revealed that both Will and Jada will speak out on the matter on Jada's Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk.

The pair will reportedly tape the episode as early as this week.

