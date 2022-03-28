ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock ‘has NOT spoken to’ Will Smith & ‘didn’t know’ actor’s wife Jada suffers from alopecia before joke at Oscars

By Courtney Ciandella
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmWos_0esImGKz00

CHRIS Rock has not spoken to Will Smith since the actor slapped him at the Oscars for making a wise-crack about his wife Jada's hair, according to TMZ.

A source also told the outlet that the comedian was not aware that Jada suffers from alopecia when he made the joke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LM0co_0esImGKz00
Chris Rock and Will Smith have not spoken since their altercation at the Oscars, despite recent reports' claims Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18EFVU_0esImGKz00
Sources also revealed that Chris was unaware that Jada suffers from alopecia after he made a joke about her hair Credit: Getty

The duo have yet to make amends following the incident as Chris, 57, reportedly went straight to his dressing room after leaving the stage.

The insider added that the comic had "no intention of staying" for the ceremony after he presented the award for Best Documentary, which was when the altercation occurred.

They also alleged that Chris did not know about Jada's condition claiming the Saturday Night Live alum "doesn't have a mean bone in his body."

The poorly-received joke referenced Jada's hair loss as Chris said: "Jada, I love you, G. I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzWX2_0esImGKz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYv7o_0esImGKz00

Demi Moore had shaved her head for her military role in the 1997 drama, G.I. Jane.

Jada, 50, has been struggling with hair loss for years, which is why she decided to shave it all off.

Will then stormed the stage and hit the presenter in what at first seemed like a prank.

He walked back to his seat as a stunned Chris said: "Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me."

Will yelled at the Madagascar actor from the audience: "Leave my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth."

Chris looked visibly shaken and said: "Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," to which Will repeated, "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth!"

Chris said, "I'm going to, okay?" before adding, "That was the... greatest night in the history of television."

He then went on to present the award.

A source also told the outlet that Chris was left "shaken and bewildered" by Will's unexpected actions but attempted to move on from the incident at Guy Oseary's Oscars After Party.

FEUD OVER?

Earlier it was believed that Will, 53, and Chris made up after rapper P Diddy spoke about the assault.

Diddy, 52, also known as Sean Combs, told The NY Post at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty that the pair had patched things up.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that," the hitmaker revealed.

He then added that the relationship between the two stars is "all love."

Will apologized for his actions during the show when he returned to the stage to accept the Best Actor award for his role in the film King Richard.

EMOTIONAL SPEECH

He said while breaking down in tears: "Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family.

"In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling me to do and be in this world. I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people.

"I know to do what we do you've got to be able to take abuse, you've got to be able to have people talk crazy about you in this business. You've got to be able have people disrespecting you and you've got to smile and pretend like that's OK."

He then apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, though he did not mention the stand-up comic.

He ended: "Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams, but love will make you do crazy things.

“I hope the Academy invites me back."

Following his big win, sources told Radar Online that Will refused to talk to reporters by dodging the press line and declining questions at the afterparties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJ2KS_0esImGKz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rn72g_0esImGKz00

However, they also revealed that both Will and Jada will speak out on the matter on Jada's Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk.

The pair will reportedly tape the episode as early as this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0TTn_0esImGKz00
P. Diddy previously said that the pair had patched things up, though that doesn't seem to be the case Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42JJa5_0esImGKz00
Will slapped Chris onstage after he made the joke about Jada Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXFEw_0esImGKz00
Will and Jada reportedly plan to speak out about the incident on her talk show, Red Table Talk Credit: AP

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Guy Oseary
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Sean Combs
Person
Chris Rock
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars Producer Will Packer on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: “This Was a Very Painful Moment for Me”

Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer took to Twitter again on Monday morning to address one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, which unfolded Sunday night when an enraged Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Packer didn’t officially comment on the incident Sunday night, but posted this tweet: “Welp … I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrities Condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: "Pure Rage and Violence"Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith JokeTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Joked ‘You Can’t Invite’ Him & Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Nowhere’ Amid Chris Rock Drama

The ‘King Richard’ star seemed to make a joke on his Instagram around the same time that his viral slap took place. Will Smith, 53, made a joke about him and Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, right around the time that he smacked Chris Rock, 57, on-stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday March 27. The actor left a since-deleted comment on an Instagram post of he and his wife showing off their outfits, where he quipped, “You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!”
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Actor#Tmz
ETOnline.com

Will Smith Says There's Never Been Infidelity in His and Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage

Will Smith isn’t afraid of the talk that surrounds his relationship with wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The A-list couple’s decades-long marriage has become a topic of conversation since the 2020 Red Table Talk interview, where Jada revealed her “entanglement” with singer, August Alsina. For Will, he isn’t bothered by the “chatter.” In fact, he encourages it.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Talked to Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, Smith was approached by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who appeared to be comforting Smith during the commercial break after the altercation. According to Variety, Washington and Perry were seen talking to Smith, who slapped Rock after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. It was also reported that Smith's publicist, Meredith O. Sullivan, came by at the commercial break to have a discussion. Additionally, Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the King Richard star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad, Richard Williams.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Will Smith Says He Was 'Out Of Line' And 'Wrong' In Public Apology To Chris Rock

Will Smith on Monday issued a public apology to fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock for striking him at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. What Happened: The 53-year old Smith, who won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” minutes after he slapped Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, said on Instagram that his “behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
369K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy