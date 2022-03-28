ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith’s Shocking Oscars Slap Ignites Twitter With Highest Overall Engagements to Date

By Amber Dowling
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9YsS_0esImBvM00

Click here to read the full article.

The 94th Academy Awards ignited Twitter and Variety ’s Trending TV chart for the week of March 21 to 27, pulling in more engagements than any other TV series, award show or broadcast — including the Super Bowl — since the chart’s launch.

The Oscars received nearly 33 million engagements during its three-hour-plus Sunday night broadcast and accompanying red carpet pre-show. A lot of that engagement revolved around the latest fashions, the discourse about cutting eight of the craft category announcements from the live broadcast, and touching wins and acceptance speeches from best supporting actor Troy Kotsur ("CODA") and best supporting actress Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story").

The biggest water-cooler-worthy moment of the night came during the third hour, however, when Will Smith walked onstage to slap presenter Chris Rock for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being cast in “G.I. Jane 2.” Smith then returned to his seat and yelled at Rock to leave his wife’s name out of his mouth. (Over the past couple of years, Pinkett Smith has openly spoken about her emotional battle with alopecia, and about losing her hair.)

The slap was heard across Twitter as many weighed in to defend Smith or condemn the violent act. Considering the incident took place later in the evening, it will inevitably affect next week’s Trending chart as well, as the conversation continued well after the midnight cut-off and throughout the next day.

This week’s runner-up was also salacious, although it didn’t pull in anything near those staggering engagement numbers. “Bridgerton” rose this week to No. 2 following its second-season premiere on Friday on Netflix, generating more than 295,000 engagements. Users dissected the season’s slow burn in comparison to the first, the updated soundtrack, and the new romance between leads Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, among other topics.

In third place was the Marvel series “Moon Knight” with nearly 192,000 engagements. The show has been a constant player on the Trending chart since the first trailer dropped. However, this week, fans eagerly shared new interviews with the cast, and promotional material from Disney and the show’s account ahead of Wednesday’s debut.

The Friday debut of “Pachinko” on Apple TV Plus also resonated with Twitter this week, earning the show 109,000 engagements and catapulting the series into the fourth spot. Fans immediately were drawn into the sweeping landscape, compelling characters, and unique opening, marking a strong start for the multi-generational saga based on the novel by Min Jin Lee.

Rounding out this week’s Top 5 was a new installment of “Outlander” on Starz with 97,000 engagements. The young Ian (John Bell)-focused episode finally revealed what happened to the fan-favorite character during his time with the Mohawk tribe and pulled on viewers’ heart strings (yet again).

In sixth place was the debut of “American Song Contest,” which yielded 66,000 engagements during its March 21 premiere on NBC. The U.S. adaptation of Eurovision is designed to encourage social media interaction in the first place (votes are collected via TikTok), while viewers naturally want to chat up their own state representatives as the competition progresses. Kelly Clarkson, who co-hosts the competition alongside Snoop Dogg, also promoted the show online, helping to boost overall engagement.

A new episode of “The Flash” on The CW came in seventh place with 57,000 engagements this week, while the upcoming April 22 debut of Apple TV Plus’ Magic Johnson docuseries, “They Call Me Magic,” racked up 47,000 engagements in eighth place. Once again, “Peacemaker” also made the list, this time in ninth place with 35,000 engagements. At this point, its continued presence following the first-season finale in February is mainly a result of users who continue to post and share their own videos of the opening sequence dance number.

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” completed this week’s Top 10 with 29,000 engagements following Netflix’s confirmation that spinoff “Stone Ocean” will return later this year as part of the streaming service’s overall 2022 anime slate.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 2

Variety
Variety

55K+

Followers

50K+

Posts

23M+

Views

Related
Variety

Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected From the Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith’s slap heard around the world begs the question — what does it take to get kicked out of the Oscars? When last night’s best actor winner assaulted presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday, television history was made — as was the collective undoing of Hollywood decorum. But why wasn’t Smith ejected from the ceremony for the internationally televised incident? Shock, for starters, numerous sources close to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences told Variety. It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hollywood Reacts to Will Smith Hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars, From Jokes to Somber Messages

Click here to read the full article. In a moment that will forever define the 2022 Academy Awards, Will Smith walked onstage after Chris Rock improvised a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and smacked him in the face. While the joke — which poked fun at Jada’s shaved head, after the actress has been vocal about her alopecia diagnosis since 2018 — was in bad taste, fans and attendees at the show alike were absolutely stunned at the hit, which at first seemed improvised, but turned out to be a real-life emotional outburst from Smith. Further complicating the evening...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Will Smith
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Oscar Isaac
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#The Slap#Variety S Trending Tv#Coda
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars Producer Will Packer on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: “This Was a Very Painful Moment for Me”

Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer took to Twitter again on Monday morning to address one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, which unfolded Sunday night when an enraged Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Packer didn’t officially comment on the incident Sunday night, but posted this tweet: “Welp … I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrities Condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: "Pure Rage and Violence"Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith JokeTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Chris Rock Declines to File Police Report After Will Smith Slap at Oscars, LAPD Says

Click here to read the full article. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Variety that Chris Rock has “declined to file a police report” following an altercation with Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards. Smith took to the stage during the 2022 Oscars and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. A full statement from the Los Angeles Police Department reads: “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report....
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

The 13 Best Dressed at the 2022 Academy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Academy Awards returned to the red carpet in full flurry and with that came the major fashion moments. The red carpet was dominated by the likes of Alana Haim in custom silver Louis Vuitton, Lupita Nyong’o in shimmering gold Prada and Jessica Chastain, glistening in Gucci. Here, see the best dressed from the 2022 Oscars.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red CarpetPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion Looks at the OscarsPhotos of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time The 2022 Oscar Nominees are: Best Picture “Belfast” “CODA” “Don’t Look Up” “Drive My Car” “Dune” “King...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Variety

55K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy