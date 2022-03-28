ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

STAAR Surgical Surged Today: Is the Stock a Buy Now?

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) stood out as one of the top performers in the healthcare sector on Monday. The stock was up 10.1% as of 3:48 p.m. ET after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the EVO/EVO+ Visian Implantable Collamer Lens for correcting myopia and myopia with astigmatism. Is STAAR Surgical a good stock to buy now after today's gain?

The future for STAAR certainly seems brighter with the FDA decision. EVO is already on the market in several other countries. STAAR CEO Caren Mason noted in the press release announcing the FDA approval, "Over one million EVO lenses have already been implanted by doctors outside the U.S. and 99.4% of EVO patients in a survey have stated they would have the procedure again."

Ex-U.S. sales for EVO have more than doubled since 2018 and jumped 51% year over year in 2021. STAAR now has a big U.S. market to target. The company estimates that 100 million adults between the ages of 21 and 45 are potential candidates for EVO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMkxr_0esIm0Ic00

Image source: Getty Images.

But lofty expectations are already baked into the price of the healthcare stock . STAAR Surgical's shares trade at nearly 87 times expected earnings. And that valuation is with the stock still more than 50% below its all-time high from last year.

STAAR expects to deliver 28% year-over-year revenue growth in 2022. Its earnings will need to grow at a much brisker pace to justify the stock's current valuation. I think the stock is definitely one to watch. However, I'd prefer to see how well the early innings of the EVO launch in the U.S. go before calling the stock as a buy.

10 stocks we like better than STAAR Surgical
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and STAAR Surgical wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends STAAR Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

172K+

Followers

85K+

Posts

79M+

Views

Follow The Motley Fool and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Evo#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Now While the Market Is Still Down

Apple free cash flow has totaled more than $100 billion across the past four quarters alone. Netflix's price-to-earnings multiple has plummeted this year. The streaming-TV service-provider's slow growth is a concern, but it's also creating an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Phunware Stock Is Sinking Today: Is It Time to Buy?

Phunware looks cheaply valued by some metrics, but its outlook remains speculative. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
172K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy