NURSE TALK: What animal would be cutest if scaled down to the size of a cat?

A 10-year-old cat that was previously too fat for a cat flap and has now lost more than four pounds through diet and exercise, is looking for a new home.Motsy joined the RSPCA’s Newport Animal Centre in October 2021 after her owner died. At the time, she weighed in at 10.1kg – more than twice that of an average cat and roughly the same as a small dog.Staff at the centre decided to help her get more exercise and lose weight after discovering that she could not get in or out of the cat flap at the centre due to...

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 7 DAYS AGO