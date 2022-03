Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (knee) is available to play on Wednesday versus the Miami Heat. Tatum was previously listed as probable. He and Jaylen Brown (knee) have both been cleared to play after they sat out the previous game on the second leg of a back-to-back. Derrick White and Aaron Nesmith are expected to return to the second unit on Wednesday. Marcus Smart will not be relied on for as much offensive production as he was on Monday.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO