FROM OUR FRIENDS ON FB: HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! JANE NELSON

Many Americans now can get a second COVID-19 booster, but it’s hard to tell who really needs another shot right now and who could wait. The Food and Drug Administration authorized extra Pfizer or Moderna shots for anyone 50 or older and for some younger people with severely weakened immune systems. It’s an effort to get ahead of a possible next coronavirus surge.
BOSTON (AP) — Comedian Chris Rock, returning to the stage Wednesday for the first time since being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, received several standing ovations at a soldout show in Boston before he even told one joke. But Rock only briefly addressed the slap, saying he...
Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday night's Oscar ceremony after slapping Chris Rock but refused to do so, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Board of Governors said Wednesday while announcing that it had begun disciplinary proceedings against the actor. Possible punishment could result in “suspension, expulsion...
A NASA astronaut caught a Russian ride back to Earth on Wednesday after a U.S. record 355 days at the International Space Station, returning with two cosmonauts to a world torn apart by war. Mark Vande Hei landed in a Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan alongside the Russian Space Agency’s Pyotr...
LVIV, March 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country as Moscow deploys more troops there after suffering setbacks near the capital Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. Russia's invasion of its neighbour, now in its fifth week, has driven...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve, according to two people familiar with the decision, in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked as the U.S. and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Washington CNN — The family of Trevor Reed, a US citizen detained in Russia, met with President Joe Biden on Wednesday after holding a protest outside the White House to bring awareness to their son’s case. The meeting, which Reed’s family said lasted for more than 30 minutes...
The White House said Wednesday that U.S. intelligence assesses that Russian President Vladimir Putin feels “misled” by the Russian military in a way that has resulted in tensions between him and his military leadership. White House communications director Kate Bedingfield detailed the declassified intelligence from the White House...
