Isanti, MN

Isanti Man Charged with Gun Theft

By Alex Svejkovsky
 19 hours ago
ST. PAUL -- An Isanti man has been charged with stealing guns intended for dealers or importers. Thirty-one-year-old Jason Cikotte is charged with one count of possession of stolen firearms. According to...

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

