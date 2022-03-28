ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Young women earn more than men in 22 U.S. cities

By Emily Peck
 2 days ago

Women under 30 out-earned men in 22 cities across the country, including New York and Washington, D.C., a Pew Research analysis of Census data through 2019 finds. Why it matters: The gender wage penalty is less severe when women are...

