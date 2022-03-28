ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York reaches deal for $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium

By Julia Shapero
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The state of New York reached an agreement with Erie County and the Buffalo Bills for a $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. Why it matters: The new stadium would receive $850 million in state and local funding under the agreement. It would be the largest-ever...

