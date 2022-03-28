ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why QuantumScape Stock Suddenly Jumped Monday Afternoon

By Neha Chamaria
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock rocketed higher by as much as 12.8% Monday afternoon before moderating to close the session up by 6.8%. The sudden jump in the stock price can be attributed to an article published by German business monthly Manager Magazin that fueled speculation about a potential partnership between QuantumScape and a luxury car maker.

So what

QuantumScape is building multilayer solid-state lithium metal battery cells that are reportedly better than the lithium-ion batteries that currently power most electric vehicles (EVs) on several counts, including energy density, efficiency, charging speed, cost, and safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUNdn_0esIj6qR00

Image source: Getty Images.

According to the Manager Magazin article , Volkswagen 's (OTC: VWAGY) luxury brand Porsche, best known for its 911 sports car, is reportedly developing an electric version of the 911 that could use solid-state batteries, and is working with QuantumScape to supply them.

Although neither QuantumScape nor Porsche have confirmed anything yet, investors were perhaps betting on this rumor proving  true, given the company's long-standing partnership with Volkswagen.

In 2021, QuantumScape received an additional $100 million worth of funding from Volkswagen after its battery cells met the automaker's technical milestone requirements in lab tests. The two companies have also signed an agreement to jointly develop a solid-state battery pilot-line facility.

Now what

QuantumScape doesn't expect to start commercial production of its batteries before 2024. Yet investors have bet big on the stock, and the backing of Volkswagen forms a key part of the investment thesis for the EV battery start-up.

Monday's speculation about a sports car potentially running on solid-state batteries has only fueled investor hopes that QuantumScape could eventually pull off what no company has yet, and prove the viability of solid-state batteries in the rapidly growing EV industry .

10 stocks we like better than QuantumScape Corporation
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and QuantumScape Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

172K+

Followers

85K+

Posts

79M+

Views

Follow The Motley Fool and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Quantumscape Corporation#Lithium Ion Battery#Quantumscape#Qs#German#Vwagy
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
The Independent

140-year-old rusty batteries offer huge breakthrough for energy storage

Scientists have discovered an alternative to costly and environmentally damaging lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from smartphones to electric cars – in the form of a 140-year old technology.Iron-air batteries, first invented in 1878, hold a far higher energy density to lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, however until now they have impractical for recharging purposes due to rusting.A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now claims to have fine-tuned a process known as “reverse rusting” in order to allow the new design to charge and discharge energy.“Iron-air batteries can be commercially scaled up for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
172K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy