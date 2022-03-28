ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing tournament to benefit veterans held at SML

By George Noleff
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJJN6_0esIiRwa00

SCRUGGS, Va. (WFXR) — The Second Annual Fishing For the Fallen Striped Bass Tournament is in the books. The event was organized by The Fallen Outdoors , a veterans group that helps and honors active duty military and military veterans by taking them on hunting an fishing trips free of charge. The tournament was held Saturday March 26 on Smith Mountain Lake.

All of the contestants were either active duty military service members or military service veterans.

Local fishing guides donated their time, expertise, and boats to take those teams of veterans fishing for the tournament. The event was held out of Crazy Horse Marina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFmyr_0esIiRwa00
Vet Eric Hagee with a nice SML striper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5tgl_0esIiRwa00
Vet Hank Burns with a big SML striper

While the top three teams won prizes, the event organizers say the primary purpose of the tournament is get veterans together to share experiences and to enjoy the outdoors.

