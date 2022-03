LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The cold weather and frost, not a warm sight for produce farmers in the Upstate. “You only get one shot so if you have a total loss. If the freeze knocks out, kills all the blossoms and everything then you have to wait until next year,” said Co-Owner of Jackson Farms II, Robert E. Jackson II.

