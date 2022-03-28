NHL upholds Nino Niederreiter's suspension for slash

Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter already served his suspension. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld the one-game suspension assessed to Nino Niederreiter after the Carolina Hurricanes forward filed an appeal. The suspension was handed out more than a week ago, and Niederreiter has already missed a game and then returned to the lineup, meaning this appeal was simply to try and clear his record and recoup the forfeited salary.

Niederreiter was suspended for slashing Axel Jonsson Fjallby while the Washington Capitals forward was still on the bench. At the time, the Department of Player Safety called the incident a “controlled, and purposeful stick swing directed toward an opponent on the bench” and worthy of a suspension, even with a relative lack of force.

In the two-page decision, Bettman explains:

Mr. Niederreiter has no history of supplemental discipline in his ten (10) year NHL career, and his demeanor during the hearing was remorseful and respectful. However, I cannot discount the intentional, retaliatory, and potentially dangerous nature of his action. I accept that this was not a forceful act; however, the onus is on Mr. Niederreiter as a Player on the ice not to engage with Players on the bench, even if the Players on the bench engaged with him and especially when contact is with a Player who is unsuspecting and not involved. Moreover, even while I accept Mr. Niederreiter’s statement that his slash was not forceful, any intentional use of a stick to make contact with a Player’s neck or head is unacceptable, and certainly with a Player on the bench. While Mr. Jonsson-Fjallby was not injured in this instance, a matter of centimeters could have led to a dramatically different result.

Niederreiter forfeited just over $26K for the incident and will have it added to his supplementary discipline history. It will be considered in any future rulings. Monday, meanwhile, he’ll be back on the ice against the Capitals.