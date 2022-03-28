ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas selected to host 9 NCAA championship events

By Duncan Phenix
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National College Athletic Association (NCAA) has selected Las Vegas to host nine preliminary rounds and finals of championship tournaments during the 2022-2023 and 2025-2026 school years. The events include the 2023 Division I Men’s Basketball Regional in March to be played at T-Mobile Arena, better known as the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds.

The events slated for Las Vegas include not only Division I games, but also Division II and III.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor’s Authority “MGM Resorts also collaborated with Las Vegas Events and was awarded the 2026 Frozen Four Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship at T-Mobile Arena.”

“Today’s announcement by the NCAA is another successful step in establishing Las Vegas as the Sports Capital of the World,” said George Kliavkoff, President of Entertainment & Sports for MGM Resorts. “T-Mobile Arena and MGM Resorts have hosted a wide variety of large scale, championship sporting events and we’re confident that we’ll deliver a world class Las Vegas experience for the student-athletes, their families and the fans.”

“We’re thrilled with the NCAA’s decision to award nine events to Las Vegas over the 2022-23 to 2025-26 school years,” said Steve Hill, CEO/President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “Las Vegas will provide both the student athletes and their fans an unparalleled experience. Welcoming events of this caliber is important to the destination as we continue to evolve into the Sports Capital of the World.”

Las Vegas has been selected to host the following events:

  • 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Regional, T-Mobile Arena
  • 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Regional, Bear’s Best Las Vegas
  • 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship, South Point Hotel
  • 2024 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships, Boulder Creek Golf Club and The Legacy Golf Club
  • 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Regional, Spanish Trail Country Club
  • 2024 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships, UNLV – Peter Johann Memorial Field
  • 2025 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships, Boulder Creek Golf Club
  • 2026 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships, Boulder Creek Golf Club
  • 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship (Frozen Four), T-Mobile Arena
