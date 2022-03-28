ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Grower talks about impact of seesaw weather

By Jacob Thompson
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuIVf_0esIgzP400

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – We were spoiled over the last few weeks with the warm-up. While many might not like that the cold is back, some farmers are glad.

At White House Fruit Farm in Canfield, David Hull said it’s a good thing the cold is here. He said they like to keep March weather in March and April weather in April. Meaning that if reversed, it could cause some damage.

Golden Dawn reopening this week after closing for five years

“The temperatures right now are actually good for fruit trees because it delays the development. It keeps them somewhat dormant. It keeps them from developing too quickly,” Dull said.

Hull said if March had multiple weeks of 60 degree temperatures, they would worry about a cold snap in April.

WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
