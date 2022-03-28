Chrysler 300 SRT Is Your Worst Nightmare

This incredible Mopar muscle car is a modern beast.

The Chrysler 300 is an American luxury muscle car legend because of its status for being the first car to ever achieve 300 horsepower in the mid-1950s. Nowadays, this car is regarded as the top of the line in Chrysler innovation and design because of the brand's automotive recognition in the American performance car market. The latest generation is one of the sharpest-looking cars ever made, and it's still continuing the legacy of high horsepower V8 engines. Along with the Chrysler 300, all Mopar fans know the name SRT exceptionally well, especially when discussing more popular production models. Some also may remember the Chrysler 300 SRT, which sports the 392 ci V8 engine from the Scatpack and SRT 392 vehicles. These cars are pretty insane, but how do they transfer that power on the drag strip?

That's exactly what this owner aimed to find out when he took his pristine Chrysler 300 SRT to the drag strip to go up against its Dodge brethren. Most of these cars were far more powerful and had higher performance than the Chrysler as they were pretty much all Hellcats. Despite the massive power differences, the owner of this car is ready to rumble with the best of the best, whether it's from Dodge, Chevy, or Ford. Of course, with competition like that, it needs some help to get its horsepower and torque figures up to par. You can hear a unique turbocharger spool when this thing revs, making the quarter-mile track an easy challenge to conquer.

First up to take on the Chrysler is a newer Hellcat Redeye Challenger, which seems ready to test its skill against the four-door luxury sedan. Unfortunately, this guy wasn't prepared for the power that the 300 was packing as both cars shot off the track, with the 300 taking the win. However, that wouldn't be the last time the vehicle defeated an opponent like this as he also took out a green Redeye, finishing the race in just 10.68 seconds. It's clear that a ton of effort went into building this Incredible Mopar maniac, and we hope to see more turbocharged 300s driving around the strip.