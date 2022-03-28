ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch UNC and Duke battle it out on a 65-Inch Amazon Fire TV Omni, now 40% off

By Ashley Dill
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
The 65-inch Amazon Omni series Fire TV is on sale for just $499.99, normally $829.99. That’s its lowest price to date, saving shoppers an impressive 40%. And where better to watch arguable one of the best Final Four matchups to date than in the comfort of your home with a new...

