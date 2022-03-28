ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New York, Oregon and California Named US Vintage Hot Spots

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

What does geography have to do with style preferences? A lot, according to a new report by vintage reseller-turned-online fashion destination Nasty Gal . The retailer found that a consumer’s favorite era of fashion is linked to the U.S. state they live in.

Nasty Gal’s map reveals a country divided by decades, with West Virginia and Alaska referencing the ’50s style, California and Georgia exploring the ’60s and Michigan and Kentucky reliving the ’70s.

However, Y2K —the early 2000s period of fashion defined by low-rise jeans, miniskirts and bling-embellished accessories—is the most-searched vintage fashion era in the U.S., trending in 21 states including New York, Texas and Washington.

The data collected for the report was based on search volume for different thrift shops including Vinted, Depop, eBay, and Vestiaire, and the search terms “thrift stores” and “vintage shops.” This allowed Nasty Gal to see which states were creating the most demand via search. The company also looked at the number of thrift and vintage stores within the most populated city of each state.

Y2K’s rise in popularity was evident on the Fall/Winter 22-23 catwalk. The theme was ranked No. 3 on Tagwalk’s list of global trends for F/W 22-23. The fashion search platform used the tag “2000s” for 336 looks, including Y2K crop tops by Aniye Records, Collina Strada’s bodycon dresses and Marine Serre’s take on the “Penny Lane” coat, which belongs to both the ’70s and ’00s.

Fashion from the ’90s, characterized by platform footwear, authentic denim and nylon, was the second most popular vintage fashion era, favored in eight states including Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The still relevant shell suits and high-waisted jeans of the ’80s made it the third favorite fashion era in Colorado, Florida, Louisiana and Delaware.

The mainstreaming of thrift shopping has been one positive outcome of the pandemic. While designers promised smaller collections and more sustainable production methods in early 2020, consumers have taken sustainability into their own hands by donating unwanted clothing and shopping secondhand through various methods, including resale schemes launched by labels like Madewell and Levi’s.

In 2020, 33 million Americans snapped up secondhand apparel for the first time. Over the next five years, resale is poised to double to $77 billion, according to 2021 report by online secondhand platform, ThredUp.

Nasty Gal reported that online searches for “vintage clothing stores” have increased by more than 400 percent over the past year in the U.S. “It’s clear to see shoppers are lapping up this trend as they scour thrift stores for unique pieces,” the report stated.

But when it comes to shopping for vintage, all states were not made equally.

By combining the number of vintage stores along with search demand, Nasty Gal named New York the top U.S. vintage hotspots. The state’s most populated city, New York City, is home to 239 thrift stores and over 11,606 (for every 100,000) New Yorkers searched for popular pre-owned clothing sites.

Oregon was named the second thriftiest state with 240 thrift stores in the most populated city, Portland, and over one in 10 people searching for popular thrift apps.

At No. 3, California’s most populous city Los Angeles is home to 240 thrift stores. “The true beauty of thrifting in California? Not only will you stumble across ultra-stylish pieces and designer discounts, but some items may also even have been previously owned by a celeb,” Nasty Gal stated.

Nearly four in 10 people in No. 5 Wyoming searched for ‘eBay’ last year, the highest search volume of all 50 U.S. states, Nasty Gal reported. Wyomingites were also the top searchers for ‘thrift shop.’

Massachusetts had the fifth-highest average search volume for “thrift shop.” The state’s most populated city, Boston, is home to 129 thrift stores.

Illinois, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Vermont, Florida, Rhode Island, Minnesota, Nevada, Virginia, New Jersey, Connecticut, North Carolina, Maryland, Hawaii and Texas rounded out the top 20 list of vintage hotspots.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal

2K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

238K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Sourcing Journal

Are Loose-Fit Shoppers In For a Size Surprise?

Click here to read the full article. The new cycle sweeping through denim offers a welcome reprieve for an industry largely sidelined in the pandemic. After loungewear stole the spotlight during 2020, denim executives can hardly contain their glee at how jeans have reasserted their relevance to the consumer wardrobe. Relaxed-fit styles have seemingly supplanted the skinny, the Gen Z-canceled millennial ride-or-die. But as shoppers leap onto the loose-fit bandwagon and keep up with the celebrity-approved look, what this means for e-commerce returns—long a tough nut to crack—remains a question without clear answers. In the wake of lengthy isolations and perhaps...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Store closures could point to continuing shifts in consumer behavior. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Distribution Center Burns DownRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStoreWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

Could China Tariff Action Signal Broader Relief?

Click here to read the full article. Eliminating some tariffs “could be a first step to cut inflationary pressures on American families,” USFIA president Julia Hughes said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalInflation's Just One of Retail's 'Storm of Challenges'Sen. Warren Calls Out Ocean Carriers for 'Driving Inflation' Through High ProfitsWill Global Economy Grow in 2022?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
State
New Jersey State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
mansionglobal.com

‘Scarface’ House in California Lists for $39.995 Million

A Mediterranean Revival-style estate known as ‘El Fureidis’ is coming on the market for nearly $40 million. “El Fureidis,” a Mediterranean Revival-style estate known for its starring role in the Al Pacino film “Scarface,” is coming on the market for $39.995 million. Exteriors of the...
REAL ESTATE
NEWS10 ABC

Gas taxes in New York compared to the rest of the US

Gas prices have leveled off for the moment but the idea of alleviating the burden of higher gas prices for New Yorkers by temporarily withholding gas taxes has been tossed around by state legislators. But which states are paying the highest gas taxes, and where does New York stack up?
ALBANY, NY
95.7 KEZJ

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Thrift Store#Sustainable Fashion#Vinted#F W#Aniye Records
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
domino

These Former New Yorkers Ordered Their California Ranch House Online

On the morning Paul and Melissa Kanarek visited the five-and-a-half-acre plot that would become their future home in Santa Ynez, California, Paul looked over to find his wife crying. “The first thing I thought was, What have I done wrong?” he says. “But then she goes, ‘This place is so beautiful. I want to spend the rest of our lives here and have our grandchildren play here.’ Then she pointed off into the distance and paused: ‘And I want to bury you right over there, under that tree.’”
SANTA YNEZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
WyoFile

A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Opinion — Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
moneytalksnews.com

12 Cities Where Home Values Have Jumped Over 40% Since the Pandemic Started

Housing values have jumped in recent years. Since the pandemic began, the median home price in the U.S. is up 32.4%, to $331,533. But in 12 cities, the rise has been stratospheric. These dozen metros have recorded at least a 40% increase in home price appreciation, according to newly released figures from real estate website Zillow.
REAL ESTATE
Eagle 106.3

Unfortunately Arkansas Is Not One Of the Most Friendliest States

What states are the most friendly in the United States? How does the natural state Arkansas fair on this list of the friendliest states?. If you are from the South like I am you have always been told that folks from this area are friendly. Definitely friendlier than people from the North, but is that really true. I found a story on the friendliest states and of course, I had to see how all of the states n the South faired. Some states in this story from Big Event Travel, it was not surprising with New York being most unfriendly:
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Most Populous Places in America

The United States is one of the largest countries in the world by land area, spanning more than 3.5 million square miles. While Americans have many options when it comes to choosing a place to live, large shares of the population live in relatively small, densely-populated, urban areas.  Of the more than 3,000 counties and […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Luxury Home Market in America

The frenzy of activity in the U.S. housing market has gone on for two years. And based on January data, this will likely not end any time soon. The median home price in America has been climbing and now sits at a record $350,000. The figure could move closer to $400,000 by year’s end.  Partly […]
KAHULUI, HI
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Three Colorado Cities Named Happiest in US

We're pretty sure he thought nobody would see him, but this driver was busted by Colorado State Patrol for going 136 miles per hour coming from Laramie, Wyoming, on Highway 287. Oops. Man Clocked Going 136 By Colorado State Patrol. We've all done it, to an extent at least, right?...
LARAMIE, WY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy