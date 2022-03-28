Former school employee accused of sex crimes granted change of venue
WEST PLAINS, Mo. — An ex-employee of an Ozarks school district has been granted a change of venue for his trial.
Christopher Taylor is charged with Sexual Contact with a Student, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Child Molestation.West Plains school employee arrested for sexual contact with a student
Howell County deputies arrested him after a female student reported she had been sexually assaulted.
Taylor was employed by the West Plains R-7 school district but the district ended his employment after the charges came to light.
On Monday, the judge granted the defendant’s motion for a change of venue. Taylor’s trial will now take place in Butler County.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Comments / 0