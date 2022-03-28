ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions, launches review

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVpZt_0esIgApN00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday said it condemns the actions of Will Smith during Sunday night’s Oscars and it will launch a formal review of his slapping of presenter Chris Rock.

In a statement Monday, the film academy said: “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”

Smith stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage during Rock’s remarks after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife. Rock said, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

The joke touched a nerve. Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis. Rock has also previously joked about her. Rock hosted the 2016 Oscars, when some were boycotting the ceremony over the #OscarsSoWhite group of nominees, including the Smiths. Said Rock: “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”

Smith strode on stage and slapped Rock across the face. Back in his seat, Smith twice shouted for Rock to “get my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth.” His words echoed clearly throughout the Dolby, though ABC cut the audio for about 15 seconds. Within an hour, Smith won best actor. During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the academy.

After the show Sunday night, the academy posted a statement condemning violence. The Los Angeles Police Department said Sunday it was aware of a slapping incident at the Oscars but said the person involved had declined to file a police report.

Some academy members, like writer-producer Marshall Herskovitz, called for the academy to take disciplinary action against Smith.

“He disgraced our entire community tonight,” wrote Herskovitz on Twitter.

Whoopi Goldberg, a member of the Academy’s board of governors, said Monday on “The View”: “We’re not going to take that Oscar from him. There will be consequences, I’m sure.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

WFLA
WFLA

51K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Rihanna
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Marshall Herskovitz
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek shares support for Will Smith with new photograph

Salma Hayek took to social media on Monday to show her support for her friends and co-stars after their successful night at the Academy Awards. She congratulated Will Smith and Samuel L. Jackson for their wins, with Will taking home the award for Best Actor while Samuel received an Academy Honorary Governor's Award.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Academy Awards#Ap#Dolby Theatre#Abc#Smi
Reuters

Oscars organizer says it does not condone violence

(Reuters) - The organizer of the Oscars ceremony on Sunday tweeted that it does not condone violence following an incident in which actor Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face on stage during the live broadcast. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” the Academy of...
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Motion Picture Academy Starting Formal Review of Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscar Slap

Following last night’s Oscar ceremony where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a bald joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, the Academy Of Motion Pictures has launched a formal review of the incident. As previously reported, Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock after he joked that Pinkett-Smith was going to be in “G.I. Jame 2,” a reference to the actress being bald. Pinkett-Smith suffers from alopecia and has talked about how she emotionally struggles with the condition, and did not seem happy at the joke after Rock made it. Smith returned to his seat and yelled at Rock to “leave my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
People

Susan Lucci's Husband Helmut Huber Dead at 84: 'A Tremendous Loss'

Susan Lucci's husband, Helmut Huber, has died. He was 84. The TV producer, who wed Lucci in 1969, died peacefully on Monday on Long Island, New York, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. "A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply," according to a representative for the family. "With...
CELEBRITIES
WFLA

WFLA

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy