ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Polishing the Jewel: Weeds get the sack at Coast Walk Trail

By La Jolla Light staff
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 2 days ago

Local resident Joan Plaehn came across a group of volunteers having a weed-pulling party March 26 along La Jolla's Coast Walk Trail.

The event was presented by the La Jolla Town Council and Friends of Coast Walk Trail.

If you find something worthy of kudos around La Jolla, send photos for our Polishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you see something that you think needs work, send photos of that for our sister feature, Tarnishing the Jewel.

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
BBC

Boy, 10, finds rare monastic seal while metal detecting

A 10-year-old metal detectorist has found a rare monastic seal while searching a field. George Henderson was with his father, Paul, when he dug up the 800-year-old copper artefact in Suffolk. The seal's Latin inscription shows it came from the Butley Priory and was used to mark official documents. Speaking...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weeds#Polishing#Volunteers
Augusta Free Press

Bridgewater Retirement Community developing new walking trails

Bridgewater Retirement Community is working on new walking trails that will be open to the public and will complement existing trails and parks in the Town of Bridgewater. The new trails, which will be located off Will Lane adjacent to Oakdale Park, are comprised of a mix of 8’-wide fully-accessible paved walkways and 6’-wide gravel trails. They will provide access to several destinations and overlooks, including a natural playground, outdoor classroom, marsh walk, woodland overlook, and more.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
La Jolla Light

Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 10-17

Thursday, March 10 • La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. lajollatowncouncil.org/home Friday, March 11 • UC San Diego blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot at the Stein Clinical Research Building at the corner of Villa La Jolla and Gilman drives, La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
888
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy