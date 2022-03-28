Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Pax Vobiscum – Peace Be With You

… the shows went very well and today was a day to focus on relaxing and enjoying the day … a huge thank you to everyone who turned out for the shows … it was fun having so many of you there. I spent time this evening looking through a folder with a lot of flowers and settled in on the one with lilies and came up with these two. The upper lily is a peace lily and that sure seems like a pretty good idea to me, so here it is … the lower bloom is also a lily, but not sure which type it is … it is a beautiful bloom and to be honest neither it nor I care what it is called … it is beautiful!

A quiet week coming up for a change catching up on projects that have taken a back seat for a while … Gmail and Cox are now giving me grief when I try to reply to emails from them. Several stones need cutting and time will be spent on them too.

Have a beautiful day … smile and share the joy you find in life … we are blessed daily!

Cheers,

Ted

You are not poor if you love something, someone, humanity maybe, and have faith that you will somewhere, sometime be satisfied, though you know not how. excerpt from Love and faith, by Max Ehrmann

###

