ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Pax Vobiscum – Peace Be With You

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 2 days ago

… the shows went very well and today was a day to focus on relaxing and enjoying the day … a huge thank you to everyone who turned out for the shows … it was fun having so many of you there. I spent time this evening looking through a folder with a lot of flowers and settled in on the one with lilies and came up with these two. The upper lily is a peace lily and that sure seems like a pretty good idea to me, so here it is … the lower bloom is also a lily, but not sure which type it is … it is a beautiful bloom and to be honest neither it nor I care what it is called … it is beautiful!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2238yJ_0esIfpc100

A quiet week coming up for a change catching up on projects that have taken a back seat for a while … Gmail and Cox are now giving me grief when I try to reply to emails from them. Several stones need cutting and time will be spent on them too.

Have a beautiful day … smile and share the joy you find in life … we are blessed daily!

Cheers,

Ted

You are not poor if you love something, someone, humanity maybe, and have faith that you will somewhere, sometime be satisfied, though you know not how. excerpt from Love and faith, by Max Ehrmann

###

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CW2LN_0esIfpc100

The easiest way to reach Mr. Grussing is by email: ted@tedgrussing.com

In addition to sales of photographs already taken Ted does special shoots for patrons on request and also does air-to-air photography for those who want photographs of their airplanes in flight. All special photographic sessions are billed on an hourly basis.

Ted also does one-on-one workshops for those interested in learning the techniques he uses.  By special arrangement Ted will do one-on-one aerial photography workshops which will include actual photo sessions in the air.

More about Ted Grussing …

The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Pax Vobiscum – Peace Be With You appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival Ted Grussing photographic program March 25-26

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival presents “An Evening with Ted: Exploring Central and Northern Arizona”. There will be two shows: Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 26 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.  Join Ted as he guides you through the wonders and beauty of [...] The post Sedona Film Festival Ted Grussing photographic program March 25-26 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios. But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared...
WEATHER
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
Narcity

This Unique Cabin In BC Has 'Herds Of Deer' Walking By & It's The Perfect Off-The-Grid Vacay

This off-the-grid cabin in B.C. will get you to be one with nature, and let you be up close and personal with some wildlife. Out in the Okanagan Valley, this Airbnb is the perfect place to stay if you need a break from city life. It has a stunning design, and the listing said that when you wake up in the morning you can expect to see "herds of deer" just walking by.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Sedona, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Entertainment
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Captured on Camera Emerging From Hibernation

If you’re looking for a bit of happy to kickstart your day, then we’ve got just the thing for you. Outsiders across North America celebrated the first day of spring just a few days ago. Now, we’re anxious to get ready for warmer weather. In addition, some of our wilder companions are awaking from a long winter’s nap. In an impossibly adorable clip, a camera at a British Columbian ski resort caught a local grizzly bear emerging from its den after spending the season in hibernation. Check it out.
ANIMALS
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Oscars Manicure Is a Lesson in Monochromatic Beauty

Zendaya has graced the 2022 Oscars red carpet, proving once again why she and stylist Law Roach are a match made in heaven. The "Euphoria" actor had all eyes on her as she seemingly floated down the carpet in a two-piece number with the train on her shimmering silver skirt fluttering perfectly behind her. But while her fashions were nothing to scoff at, her chrome nails were the small detail that we couldn't help but notice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Weather Channel

World's Best Nature Photography of 2021 (PHOTOS)

A leopard seal quickly catches a little Gentoo penguin near a remote island off the Antarctic Peninsula. But instead of immediately devouring its prey, the seal toys with it by spitting it out twice. That life and death interaction, titled Facing Reality, won Amos Nachoum, a wildlife photographer from the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerial Photography#A Beautiful Day
Sedona.Biz

Painting with Purpose

Sedona News – “Painting with Purpose” is a fun and engaging social outing that combines spirits, good food, fun, and art. It’s a unique form of entertainment and camaraderie that ultimately aids a local nonprofit organization and promotes a transformation of strangers to co-creators. We are all just one act away from connecting for a [...] The post Painting with Purpose appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

“The Art of Storm Chasing”

Sedona News – Professional photographer Mike Olbinski will present at the meeting of the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Road, Sedona.  Doors open at 5:30. With Covid testing now indicating safe levels locally, the Club has modified their position [...] The post “The Art of Storm Chasing” appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Celebrating Sedona female artists for Women’s History Month

Sedona News – For the third year the city of Sedona is joining forces with Washington D.C.’s National Museum of Women in the Arts to celebrate women artists during Women’s History Month. Since most people have a difficult time calling to mind at least five female artists, NMWA has issued the #5womenartists challenge via social [...] The post Celebrating Sedona female artists for Women’s History Month appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

PAWS ROCKING THE RUNWAY FURBABY FASHION SHOW & AUCTION IS BACK SUNDAY APRIL 24TH AT TLAQUEPAQUE

Sedona, AZ – Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village and pet boutique BowWow Sedona in Tlaquepaque North are teaming up again to help save local homeless animals at the Humane Society of Sedona by hosting the second annual Paws Rocking the Runway furbaby fashion show and online auction on Sunday, April 24th from 11:00am – 1:00pm [...] The post PAWS ROCKING THE RUNWAY FURBABY FASHION SHOW & AUCTION IS BACK SUNDAY APRIL 24TH AT TLAQUEPAQUE appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Sedona.Biz

“Keep Sedona Beautiful-Celebrating the First 50 Years” is New Exhibit at Sedona Heritage Museum

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum has announced the opening of their newest temporary exhibit, a tribute to Keep Sedona Beautiful (KSB) and the organization’s first 50 years of community service. The exhibit focuses on some of the people, programs and awards that KSB has been involved in over the decades. Displays share major [...] The post “Keep Sedona Beautiful-Celebrating the First 50 Years” is New Exhibit at Sedona Heritage Museum appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Monday at The Museum: Red Rock Quilters

Sedona News – Love quilting? Got questions? Members of the Red Rock Quilters will be the featured guests for Monday at the Museum on Monday, April 4th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Perhaps bring a small project to work on and enjoy the fellowship of quilting by getting your questions answered or just talking about [...] The post Monday at The Museum: Red Rock Quilters appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Free Benefit Concert for the People of Ukraine

Sedona News – Sedona musical artists Mychal and Theresa are giving a free concert at Posse Grounds Pavilion on Thursday, March 24, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Mychal and Theresa have coordinated with Unicef to host a fundraiser to benefit the people of Ukraine. This fundraiser information will be shared with concert goers, and can [...] The post Free Benefit Concert for the People of Ukraine appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Met Live Opera ‘Don Carlos’ on screen in Sedona March 26

Sedona News – The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2021-2022 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The season will continue with Giuseppe Verdi’s “Don Carlos” on Saturday, March 26. There will be one show at 9 a.m. — a live [...] The post Met Live Opera ‘Don Carlos’ on screen in Sedona March 26 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Accomplished Quartet Brian Chartrand Plays Old Town Center for the Arts

Cottonwood News – Brian Chartrand, who has thrilled crowds everywhere from Phoenix’s Crescent Ballroom to Carnegie Hall, blends his soulful original work with a repertoire ranging from James Taylor to Radiohead. For this special evening, Brian will be joined by world-class musicians Todd Chuba, Lamar Gaines, and Mario Mendivil.  Brian Chartrand Quartet will perform at the [...] The post Accomplished Quartet Brian Chartrand Plays Old Town Center for the Arts appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Max Ribner and 1st Language Plays Old Town Center for the Arts

Cottonwood News – Join us for a unique evening on Saturday, March 19th when Max Ribner and 1st Language take the stage at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.  A ‘concert style’ format will begin at 7:00 PM. After a short intermission, the floor will be cleared for dance, beginning at 8:30 [...] The post Max Ribner and 1st Language Plays Old Town Center for the Arts appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Two Fer Tuesday Collection Great Success

Sedona, AZ — Two Fer Tuesday was fun -and- a great success! We filled shelves in the Sedona United Methodist Church storage closet, thanks to our Father’s mighty intercession, and to YOU! See pix attached.   We still have more money to spend to support the Short Creek Dream Center in Colorado City. AZ/ Hildale, Utah! [...] The post Two Fer Tuesday Collection Great Success appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

“Fool Me Twice!” at the Museum with Michael Peach

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum presents Michael Peach in a performance of his original show “Fool Me Twice!” on Saturday, April 2 at 1:30 p.m. Poet and historical researcher, Peach’s program is inspired by his investigations into Sedona and Arizona history. Sedona audiences have grown to love his style of blending original ‘cowboy’ [...] The post “Fool Me Twice!” at the Museum with Michael Peach appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
174
Followers
685
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy