ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

State hospitalizations dip below 90 for first time since last July

By Matt Hollinshead
rrobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been more than eight months since New Mexico’s seen fewer than 90 statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19. The state reached that point on Monday, with the...

rrobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations dip below 200

NEW ORLEANS - The number of new coronavirus cases increased by 229 Tuesday and the number of new deaths increased by 38, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). Since the pandemic began over two-years ago, 1,230,419 cases have been reported in Louisiana and the death total stands at 16,950.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

North Carolina man, 32, is billed $500,000 for medivac home from Denver after finding out he had leukemia on vacation and being promised his insurance would pay for it

A North Carolina man was billed nearly a half-million dollars after receiving emergency medivac travel back home after he discovered he had leukemia while on vacation in late 2020. Sean Deines, 32, received a $489,000 bill in the mail after he was transferred 1,468 miles through the air from Denver,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Arizona sisters who went missing in Switzerland died by assisted suicide, authorities say

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing by their family in Switzerland died by assisted suicide, authorities say.Lila Ammouri, a doctor, and registered nurse Susan Frazier flew to Basel, Switzerland on 3 February, and had been due to return to the United States on 13 February. When they failed to show up for work at Aetna Health Insurance in Phoenix, friends and family appealed for help to find them.Their deaths were confirmed by the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs on 19 February, but no cause of death was given.A spokesman for the Basel-Landschaft Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmdoh
SuperTalk 1270

The States Most Likely To Hit A Deer? How about North Dakota?

Have you ever hit a deer with a vehicle? I know I have a couple of times. One in North Dakota and another in Minnesota. I have had several close calls over the last several years. I do a lot of fishing and hunting and that has me up early in the morning or late in the evening when deer are most active. Deer are nocturnal and your chances certainly increase of hitting an animal if you drive when it's dark.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

People with a cold urged to ‘stay home and avoid contact’ under new guidance

People in England who have a cough or cold are to be urged to “stay home and avoid contact with other people” under new Government guidance on Covid-19.Those who have a symptoms of a respiratory illness such as a high temperature or “who feel unwell” are being encouraged to stay home until they feel well enough to resume normal activities or when their temperature has subsided, under new guidance which will be issued on April 1.The legal requirement to self-isolate after a positive Covid-19 test in England ended on February 24.But ministers have issued fresh guidance to people who feel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Austonia

Austin sees zero new COVID hospital admissions for first time since start of pandemic

For the first time since March 16, 2020, Austin Public Health reported zero new COVID-related hospital admissions on Monday in the Austin metro.Subsequently, the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions is the lowest it has been since March 2020 at 4.8. COVID numbers have been on a decline since last month after the omicron surge brought the highest case counts seen in the entire pandemic. As of Monday, 47 people are hospitalized with COVID with 17 in ICU. APH is currently in Stage 2 of COVID risk out of five levels.It's a new chapter for COVID in Austin as APH closes some testing sites due to declining demand.Still, health officials have warned of another omicron COVID variant, BA.2, that could bring forth another surge in cases. The new variant is believed to be more infectious but not more severe. It is estimated to account for about 25% or 30% of new cases in the U.S. as it spreads in China and Europe.
AUSTIN, TX
WITN

New state COVID-19 cases at lowest point since July

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Monday is the lowest since July. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports there were 373 daily cases of COVID-19 Monday. The last time cases were that low was on July 6th when 231 cases were recorded.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

States ranked by hospital beds per 1,000 population

South Dakota has the most hospital beds per 1,000 population of all U.S. states, while Washington has the fewest, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released March 25. The ranking is based on 2015-20 data from the American Hospital Association's annual survey. Figures represent staffed beds at community hospitals,...
HEALTH SERVICES
thecentersquare.com

How Maine’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have...
MAINE STATE
Daily Mail

South Dakota joins list of 10 U.S. states to abandon daily COVID-19 data reporting as Americans prepare for a 'normal' spring season and cases drop 12% over past week: WHO warns pandemic is 'far from over' as cases start to jump in New York

Daily Covid reporting is starting to be abandoned by health officials around the United States as the cases continue to decline and the much of the world looks towards the end of the pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) is still warning that it is too early to put Covid in the past.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy