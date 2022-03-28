ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, TX

‘It just melts your heart,’: East Texas motorcycle club gives $50,000 to camp for disabled children, helps law enforcement

By Cynthia Miranda
 2 days ago

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The San Jacinto High Rollers motorcycle club from Livingston donated teddy bears to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in March.

Elmer May has been the president of the Livingston chapter of the group for 12 years. He is also known as Rough Rider.

The motorcycle club’s mission is to help children in need. They have been donating for 58 years to the Texas Lions Camp for disabled children. They give between $30,000 and $50,000 every year and present a check. The San Jacinto High Rollers also donate to the Boys and Girls Country Home for Children near Houston.

“We can get on our bikes, and we can go ride at these events and it’s just great comradery it’s the brotherhood in the club. I’ve seen the kids that need this help so bad. Once you work these events and you go to these places and donate the money, you see (it) first hand. It just melts your heart, and you just can’t imagine not doing it,” said May.

The San Jacinto High Rollers are a charitable club that was started in 1956. Elmer said the group usually works with a child welfare board to donate teddy bears to children for Christmas.

This year, they had extra teddy bears, so they decided to give these to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The San Jacinto High Rollers were able to put four teddy bears in every deputy vehicle, so law enforcement can give the bears to children in a time of distress.

“The sheriff’s deputies need all the help they can get to especially connect with a child. That might be their first experience with an officer. That needs to be a positive thing,” said May.

The group wants to make this a year-long project and also partner with the Livingston Police Department. The San Jacinto High Rollers are able to give back to different organizations by fundraising and many of the members donate too.

“It’s a dollar here and a dollar there. A teddy bear here and teddy bear there that makes it all work for us. We’re just the ones doing the work. The community, they’re the real heroes,” said May.

The motorcycle club also presents their donation to the Texas Lions Camp in the summer during a graduation ceremony, and it is a nice celebration with the kids.

“They’ll come up, and they’ll hug you and it’s a great time. It’ll melt the heart of any hardcore biker,” said May.

Parents are able to send children to the camp for free and transportation is also available at no cost. The San Jacinto High Rollers club has chapters across the state and over the years, they have given around $500,000 to the camp.

The group usually gives their donation to the camp in June, but they went in October 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another organization the San Jacinto High Rollers give back to is the Boys and Girls Country Home for Children. They bring Santa Claus on a big red motorcycle and hand out teddy bears. They also give to other groups anonymously.

The San Jacinto High Rollers said they enjoy being a part of the club because they get to ride with other people and also help their community.

    The San Jacinto High Rollers donated teddy bears to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
    The motorcycle club has been donating for 58 years to the Texas Lions Camp for disabled children.
  • The San Jacinto High Rollers have chapters across the state and over the years, they have given around $500,000 to the Texas Lions Camp.
