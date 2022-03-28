Two charged following alleged break-in near Hamlet

Michael Wayne Rushing, left, and Richard Wayne Chavis Jr.

HAMLET — One of two men suspected of an early morning break-in is also accused of having meth.

According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 2:40 a.m. Monday to a call about a possible break-in in progress on Charles Street, off of Battley Dairy Road, south of Hamlet.

When the deputies arrived, they reportedly saw a multi-colored vehicle leaving the area. One deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver reportedly sped away, leading to a short pursuit and eventual traffic stop.

The two occupants were identified as 52-year-old Richard Wayne Chavis Jr. of Rockingham and 56-year-old Michael Wayne Rushing of Hamlet.

Both were removed from the vehicle and patted down, when a deputy allegedly found a glass smoking pipe and suspected methamphetamine in Rushing’s pocket.

Chavis and Rushing had been scared off by the homeowner while removing property from an outbuilding, according to the release.

Following a search of the vehicle, deputies reportedly found evidence that the pair had also broken into a vehicle in the area.

The two were arrested and each charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, and both felony and misdemeanor larceny.

Chavis was also charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and Rushing with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Richmond County Jail, where Rushing is being held on a $30,000 secured bond and Chavis on a $25,000 secured bond. They are scheduled to appear in court April 7.

Online court records show Chavis has a pending 2020 charge of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine from the Hamlet Police Department, as well as several traffic infractions from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Rushing has pending charges of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Rushing has no prior convictions in the state.

Chavis, on the other hand, has a criminal record dating back more than 30 years.

Records show Chavis was first convicted in 1986 of both trespassing and assault and battery, and in 1989 of driving while impaired.

In 1990, Chavis was given probation for assaulting a policeman and two counts of damage to property, which was revoked the following year resulting in a two-week incarceration.

Chavis was convicted in 1992 on three counts of damage to property. His sentences were supposed to run consecutively, but records show he served less than a month.

Twenty days following his release, Chavis was convicted of misdemeanor larceny and given probation.

Chavis was convicted again in 1995 on two counts of resisting an officer and one count each of simple assault and communicating threats, for which he spent four months behind bars.

In 1998, Chavis was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and hit and run — both felonies — as well as injury to real property and failure to report an accident, landing him behind bars for 23 months.

During that time, he was also convicted in Union County of driving while impaired and that sentence was served concurrently.

Chavis went back to prison for nearly seven months in 2001 when he was convicted of larceny from the person.

Records show Chavis also served time after being convicted of the following charges:

Assault on a female (2002)

Driving while impaired (2003)

Larceny over $1,000, larceny after breaking and entering (2006)

Driving while license revoked (two counts), other misdemeanant (2008)

Assault inflicting serious injury (2009)

Breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering (2011)

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.