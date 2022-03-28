ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Town hall to focus on redlining, impact on minority communities

By Luke Laster
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Happening Monday night, a virtual town hall will discuss the impacts of redlining.

Redlining is a type of discrimination in housing where lenders may refuse granting a loan to homebuyers in certain areas due to their ethnicity.

In a livestream interview from the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Monday afternoon, Liz Keegan, director of education and outreach for the Fair Housing Center of West Michigan, explained that redlining began nearly a century ago. It followed the Great Depression to provide refinancing opportunities for home loans.

“Under a law that essentially created the opportunity for communities to be mapped, looking at places where they were going to try and invest in communities,” Keegan said.

She says these communities were scored throughout the country. There were over 200 cities included, Grand Rapids and Muskegon being two of the Michigan cities that were big enough at that time to be mapped.

Revitalizing after redlining: GR’s Boston Square builds food startup kitchen

“As you might guess, the lowest scoring grade was color coded red,” Keegan said. “They were graded A, B, C, D in terms of who was living there, what sort of amenities came into the community, what sort of natural resources were there. There were a number of different factors, but they were heavily looking at housing and opportunities to invest in public infrastructure.”

The town hall will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is required to be a part of the discussion.

Following the panelists, a Q & A session will be held followed by a community conversation in discussion sessions.

