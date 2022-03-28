ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Stanford, Hull twins beat Texas in Elite Eight, move on to Final Four

By Will Wixey
 2 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Stanford Cardinals beat the Texas Longhorns in the Spokane Arena last night and are now heading to Minneapolis.

The team was led in scoring by Spokane native Lexie Hull, who put up 20 in the outing. Her twin, Lacie Hull, had five rebounds and four assists.

Russell Wilson was also at the event cheering on his younger sister. Anna Wilson, who plays guard for Stanford, ended with four rebounds, one assist and two points.

The final score was 59-50. Stanford will either play NC State or UConn in the final four, two very tough opponents.

