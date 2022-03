SAN RAMON, Calif. - UPDATE: Police say the two missing teens have been found. San Ramon police said Sunday they are still searching for two missing runaway teenagers. In an update to their investigation, officials said the two teens, 16-year-old Marybel "Ruby" Gonzalez and 14-year-old Aaminah "Mina" Khan, are still missing. They said they believe both remain in good health based on recent sightings, and communication with other local youth via social media.

SAN RAMON, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO