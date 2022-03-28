Retiring Friendship House leader helped adults with mental illness

The Friendship House moved four times during Mark Wisdorf’s two decades as one of its coordinators.

While the setting changed, the mission did not.

The Friendship House provides Rice County residents who have a mental illness with socialization, education and volunteer opportunities, and support from their peers and social workers.

“We try to get them out of the house and get them active,” Wisdorf said before he retired on Friday.

Co-coordinator Lynda Devine is keeping the Friendship House up and running by herself until someone is selected to replace Wisdorf. Applications are currently being accepted.

Wisdorf had been at the Friendship House since its founding in 2000. Using federal funding, a coalition of area counties each started a program in their county. The programs are now commonly called clubhouses.

Wisdorf was working at Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter and said he was happy to find an opening where he lives in Faribault.

He “forged ahead for the last 20 years, creating a really solid clubhouse program,” said Rice County Adult Mental Health Supervisor Christine Kern.

Friendship House is open six days a week and serves 50 to 70 people each year. The clubhouse welcomes adults with a mental illness who have received a referral from a county case manager.

The case managers provide the adults most of the resources they need to cope with their mental illness. Friendship House focuses on their social needs, Wisdorf said.

At the clubhouse, there are classes and activities ranging from Bingo to a ceramics class. Cooking classes or any other event with food always is a big draw, Wisdorf said. There also are crafting and men’s groups and unstructured times for members to come play games and socialize.

There are frequent trips outside of the clubhouse as well. Many excursions are for fun activities, including upcoming trips to see a play, go to a zoo and go shopping.

Other trips are to volunteer for community organizations. Regularly they deliver meals for Meals on Wheels, serve meals at the Community Care, and care for cats at Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary.

One way Rice County’s clubhouse stands out from the other counties is its volunteer involvement, Wisdorf said. They collectively volunteered nearly 500 hours in 2020 and 2021.

There was some initial hesitancy from organization leaders and other community members, Wisdorf said. But most people are now happy to have Friendship House members volunteer or attend their event.

“The acceptance has grown over the years,” Wisdorf said.

The pandemic brought to a halt all activities at the Friendship House. Wisdorf and Devine delivered activities to help keep members occupied while the members were stuck at home. They called each member at least weekly to make sure they were doing OK.

“It definitely was a trying time,” Wisdorf said.

All activities have resumed, with masks still required.

A board of Friendship House members helps decide activities and service projects and provides other input and leadership.

Kern said Wisdorf “created an opportunity for leadership and a safe place for people to be.” He leaves the program in a “very solid and successful” position, she said.

When he’s not doing some post-retirement traveling, Wisdorf said he’ll likely keep busy by volunteering at some of the same places as the Friendship House members. After a break he might also come back to the clubhouse as a volunteer, he said. He will be back for its annual walk fundraiser in May.

Wisdorf said he will miss his colleagues, but he’ll miss the clubhouse clients the most.

“Seeing them progress is really fulfilling,” he said. “Seeing them get to the stage to begin to show leadership and get employment; it’s just cool to see that happen.”