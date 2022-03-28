ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Payne & Pendergast reacts to first NFL mock draft featuring a Texans trade

By Payne And Pendergast
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wxs7X_0esIe7C100

(SportsRadio 610) - In a recent mock draft from NFL.com, analyst Chad Reuter has the first one that features the Texans trading back from the No. 3 overall pick.

Texans general manager has spoken publicly since the season ended about being willing to move back and trade the No. 3 pick. As the draft gets closer (April 28), the idea is sure to gain steam.

NFL.com projects the Texans trading back to No. 8 and selecting edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon, then taking LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 13.

The team moving up to No. 3 in this mock is the Atlanta Falcons, taking Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

This offseason, Atlanta was in the mix to trade for former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who grew up in the area but ultimately chose the Cleveland Browns. The Falcons ultimately decided to trade Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts and sign Marcus Mariota in free agency.

In these segments , Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast react to the first mock draft that features the Texans trading back; discuss which former Houston star is selling that they believe in their new team better: Correa or Watson; and dive into which Houston sports confrontations were similar to the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Bears Admit They’re “Working” On Quarterback Trade

It looks like the Chicago Bears may be getting close to a quarterback trade. With Justin Fields set to start again in 2022 and with Trevor Siemian as his backup, that makes Nick Foles expendable. Bears general manager Ryan Poles wasn’t difficult with the media when he was asked about...
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Seth Payne
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Actively Seeking Another Big Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver room will look awfully different next season, that’s for sure. Last week, the Chiefs shocked the NFL world by sending Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a plethora of draft picks. Shortly after that trade was finalized, they signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Odds-On Favorite for Vikings Pick in 1st Round of Draft

Mystery surrounds the Minnesota Vikings thought process with the 12th overall pick in April’s draft. Why? Because Rick Spielman is no longer in charge of the organization and draft tendencies, among other football operation items, are difficult to predict. The Vikings could select the best player available at #12...
NFL
FOX Sports

Does anyone want Baker Mayfield?

It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it weekend in sports, the kind when keeping abreast of everything going on meant an unhealthy amount of time spent staring at a television, or a phone, or both. Saint Peter’s captured everyone’s hearts only for North Carolina to break them all, with the silver lining...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Mock Draft#American Football#Payne Pendergast#Nfl Com#Lsu#The Atlanta Falcons#The Cleveland Browns#The Indianapolis Colts
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reveals His 1 ‘Wish’ For Dak Prescott

Despite a calf injury which cost him one game and may have impacted his play in other contests, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott turned in another strong season in 2021. The 28-year-old veteran passed for 4,449 yards and a career-high 37 touchdowns, leading the Cowboys to a 12-5 regular season...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals The Latest With Colin Kaepernick

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the teams in contact with Colin Kaepernick at times, but not lately. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the topic at the NFL meetings and said that there’s been no new contact with the free-agent quarterback. Kaepernick has been working out...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

7-Round NFL Mock Draft will upset many Detroit Lions fans

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming fast, which means everybody will be releasing mock drafts to give their opinion on what the Detroit Lions should do. The latest mock draft we have come across is from Ryan Matthews of POD and he has the Lions making what would be a controversial pick but selecting QB Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Gravest Roster Need Is Weird

In the last nine NFL drafts, the Minnesota Vikings have selected these cornerbacks with 2nd-Round-or-higher draft capital:. The franchise should be totally equipped with corners, right? Absolutely not. None of those men from the list are associated with the team in 2022. Of course, in theory, some could re-sign with...
NFL
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
862
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy