Payne & Pendergast reacts to first NFL mock draft featuring a Texans trade

(SportsRadio 610) - In a recent mock draft from NFL.com, analyst Chad Reuter has the first one that features the Texans trading back from the No. 3 overall pick.

Texans general manager has spoken publicly since the season ended about being willing to move back and trade the No. 3 pick. As the draft gets closer (April 28), the idea is sure to gain steam.

NFL.com projects the Texans trading back to No. 8 and selecting edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon, then taking LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 13.

The team moving up to No. 3 in this mock is the Atlanta Falcons, taking Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

This offseason, Atlanta was in the mix to trade for former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who grew up in the area but ultimately chose the Cleveland Browns. The Falcons ultimately decided to trade Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts and sign Marcus Mariota in free agency.

In these segments , Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast react to the first mock draft that features the Texans trading back; discuss which former Houston star is selling that they believe in their new team better: Correa or Watson; and dive into which Houston sports confrontations were similar to the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap.