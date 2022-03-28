Gas prices up slightly

Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
The possibility that the national average of regular gasoline falls under $4 per gallon in the coming weeks is growing stronger, according to an industry expert. Although it's nearly "impossible to tell what will happen," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business that the "odds are rising, however, that we're heading back under $4" per gallon for the national average.
Gas prices continued to increase amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the United States banned all imports of Russian oil. Although, gas prices have recently declined over the last two weeks.
Fox 40 shows you where to find the cheapest gas in the area, presented by ANC Heating and Air Conditioning. According to Gasbuddy.com, SNK fuels at 1065 Upper Front Street comes in first at $4.15 per gallon, if you pay with cash. It's $4.21 when paying with a credit card.
Politicians are floating several ideas to ease the sting of gasoline prices, which have soared 48% in the past year to $4.24 a gallon. Peter Schiff, global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital, doesn’t think much of the ideas. One is for a “windfall profit” tax on oil companies. “If...
High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
