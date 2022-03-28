ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WI

3 major retailers to open Weston locations

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
Three major national retailers plan to open stores in Weston in the coming months, according to village officials.

Aldi will begin construction in April for a site at 3311 Schofield Ave., on the corner of Schofield Avenue and Birch Street. Two homes will be torn down to make way for the new store, which will open later this year.

The Weston location will be the second for the metro Wausau area, with the first being in Rib Mountain. The addition is part of a robust plan the company to add 150 stores to its lineup in 2022, according to Supermarket News. Aldi is the common brand of two German family-owned discount supermarket chains with more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries.

Two additional shops – Dollar General and Caribou Coffee – are also planned for Weston.

Caribou Coffee, a nationwide chain with more than 600 locations around the world, is seeking a spot at 2312 Schofield Ave., near Cutoff Road, a location that formerly housed North Star Portable Buildings. That plan is still under review by village officials.

Dollar General, a discount variety store with more than 18,000 locations, requested a building permit at 7605 County Hwy. J. The store is expected to open this year.

