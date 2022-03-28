ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Francis Ford Coppola, Robert Evans Telegrams Show Depth of ‘Godfather’ Feud

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 2 days ago

Francis Ford Coppola’s making his ‘Godfather’ family whole again with his Oscars speech — but never-before-seen, and pretty damn epic, telegrams reveal just how heated his war was with the late Robert Evans. TMZ obtained these messages sent between Coppola and then-Paramount Studios honcho Evans...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

