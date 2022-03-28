Kevin Stefanski hopes “there’s closure to it in the near future” regarding Baker Mayfield; prepared if Deshaun Watson is suspended

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Now fully committed to Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback, the Browns find themselves with another quarterback problem on their hands.

Shedding Baker Mayfield and his $18.858 million in guaranteed money for 2022.

“I think everybody understands the situation,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday morning at the NFL’s owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, “and were hoping that there’s closure to it in the near future.”

Audio of Stefanski’s 35-minute availability was provided to 92.3 The Fan by the Browns.

Trading Mayfield is much easier said than done.

First, the Browns have zero leverage after trading for Deshaun Watson, sending Case Keenum to Buffalo for a 2022 seventh-round pick and then signing Jacoby Brissett to back him up.

Second, there’s not much of a market to begin with.

Washington, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Denver and New Orleans all made starting QB commitments via trades or signings. Seattle seems to be the obvious choice, but the Seahawks don’t want to give much up to get him or pay $18.858 million for the 2018 No. 1 pick either.

Cleveland will likely have to eat a large portion of Mayfield’s salary and probably send a draft pick with him as well.

As for Watson, he continues to be a primary topic of conversation.

Not only did the Browns trade six picks, including their next three first rounders to Houston for Watson, they gave him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract which isn’t making the Haslams very popular at the owners meetings according to multiple reports because that fully guaranteed deal threatens the way the NFL has done business for decades.

Because of the 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, assault or harassment facing Watson, he may not be on the field for Week 1 because the NFL may opt to suspend him for violating the league’s conduct policy.

“It's something we've spoken about,” Stefanski said. “Until we know that final answer, I'm speaking in hypotheticals right now, but we have to be ready for whatever decision is made potentially go to Jacoby for a portion of it or not. We'll wait and see what the league has, and we'll plan accordingly when it comes to practice and those type of things.”

The Browns are confident Brissett, who has started 37 of the 60 games he’s appeared in, will give them an opportunity to win until Watson is eligible to play.

Originally a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by New England, Brissett has also played for the Colts (2017-20) and Dolphins (2021).

He has completed 60.2% of his passes for 7,742 yards with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while adding 653 rushing yards and 13 scores.

“[Brissett has] been through it, has started a lot of football games,” Stefanski said. “He’s really a smart young man. Just getting to know him when they brought him in throughout the process, and I think we got a really good one there.”

Not only does Stefanski have to plan for a possible Watson suspension, but he also must adjust his offensive system, which relies on play-action, a strong run game and an outside zone blocking scheme to incorporate Watson.

Does that mean a complete overhaul?

“Ultimately, we want to run the 2022 Cleveland Browns offense, and whatever elements that has in it, we hope that we have enough in our offense where we can pivot week to week to certain elements,” Stefanski said. “But to say that we're going to wholesale change everything? We’ll see.”

While wholesale changes might too much, there will be some adjustments to incorporate Watson’s skillset, which differs from Mayfield’s.

“When you're talking about the quarterback position, you better do what that player does best, and that's what we want to do ultimately,” Stefanski said. “I had a lot of really good conversations with Deshaun from a football perspective, with the coaches, and I think we have a good plan moving forward. But that'll be an evolution. I mean, that that'll be an evolution over the weeks, months.”

With the Texans, Watson spent a lot of time in the shotgun. So has Mayfield, but one of the adjustments for Mayfield coming out of Oklahoma was working more under center.

“There's some things that Deshaun has done in his career that we have done last couple years and there's a few other things that maybe we haven't featured that we want to do more of now that Deshaun is our quarterback and really match what we're doing to his skill set,” Stefanski said “[We'll be] putting together all the things he’s comfortable with, then sit down with him, with our coaches, and let him talk through why he’s comfortable because what we need to do is we need to understand the plays he has 500 reps on and he has rote memory about what to do on each one of those plays that maybe aren’t a huge part of our offense.

“If he’s comfortable with it, we want to make sure we transition that into our offense.”

Comfortability between the coach and quarterback is critical, and something that deteriorated with Mayfield.

Stefanski expects to begin building his rapport with Watson when the offseason program kicks off April 18.

“I think so much of that is the relationship between the play caller and the quarterback and making sure that you are aligned and seeing the game similarly, and that's where we just have to get to work,” Stefanski said. “When the guys are back in in April, we have a lot of ground to cover, and I know that he will put in the work to do that.”