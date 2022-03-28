ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids Announces Applications Open for 2022 TangerKIDS Grant

 2 days ago

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids continues its commitment to investing in the local community with the launch of the 2022 TangerKIDS Grants Program. Applications are now open for this year’s grants, with program updates that further incorporate the company’s Mission, Vision and Values. Tanger Outlets invites teachers and other education leaders to identify and apply for grants meeting their school’s specific needs as they work to create a more productive and inclusive learning environment.

Launched in 1996 with the mission of providing funding for schools in the community, TangerKIDS Grants support the education and future of local youth through a series of programs designed to satisfy the needs of neighborhood schools. Locally, previously awarded TangerKIDS Grants have funded notable projects, programs and equipment for schools, including:

· Ottawa Community Schools Network: Basic Supplies for Students

· Rockford High School, Salmon in the Classroom

· Hamilton Elementary, Back to School Mobile Food Pantry

“Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids remains committed to ensuring local students and their schools receive the tools they need to make learning accessible and inclusive,” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Director Heather Stoll. “Our goal is to open doors and inspire students, and the generous support from our shoppers has been instrumental in helping us make a positive impact on the next generation.”

Reflective of Tanger’s commitment to consider community first and create a place where everyone belongs, Tanger shoppers help support the educational grants, as $1 from every Tanger coupon book sold at the center is donated toward the program. New in 2022, community members will also be invited to have a voice in selecting grant winners.

The annual program is open to public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12. Applications for 2022 will be accepted through June 30 and can be submitted at grants.tangeroutlets.com. Recipients will be announced in August.

