Do You Think Will Smith Was Justified For Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars

The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 2 days ago

Last night at the Oscars what is now being dubbed the slap that was seen around the world between Chris Rock and Will Smith went down. This morning on The Breakfast Club Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy reacted to the now-viral moment. At first, like many people watching Charlamagne and DJ Envy thought that the slap was fake until the broadcast froze, the audio cut out, and then the foreign uncensored version of the moment hit the internet around the world.

While discussing what happened and while the Smiths do speak about many things going on with them online, as your good Uncle Charlamagne brought up we really don't know what goes on behind closed doors and what really affects their families behind closed doors.

"We don't know what Jada is probably crying about at home, that might really upset her, entanglement jokes they can probably handle all they, this really impacts my wife, Will know it impacts my wife he steps up to defend his family"

Check out the full video above.

The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show

