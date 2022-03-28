ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herschel Walker Says He’s Sick And Tired Of “CTR” Being Taught In Schools

The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 2 days ago

Donkey of The Day For Monday, March 28th goes to Herschel Walker after he spoke at a rally in Atlanta and expressed he is sick and tired of "CTR" (He meant Critical Race Theory) being taught to students in School. Now Mr Walker is currently running for Senate and one thing republicans love to do is to speak about CRT aka the true history of America and they want to suppress it.

He was at a rally and he wanted to know what it meant, but not only did he say CTR instead of CRT but if you're going to be loud being against something you need to at least know what that something is. "CTR" is the number of clicks your ad receives divided by the number of times your ad is shown, not to stereotype Trump supporters from the South but you don't even know what that means.

Check out the full Donkey of The Day above.

