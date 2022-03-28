ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choose your own scents at west suburban candle shop

By Rachel Pierson
( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Step into Scentcerely Yours in Downtown Geneva and your senses are immediately immersed in a world of fragrance.

Founded in 2018 by Susi and Rob Brucato, the olfactory oasis creates a retail experience unlike any other.

“People can come in and buy either a candle off the shelf, but most are interested in creating that unique, custom scent that they want,” Rob Brucato explains.

The journey begins at the scent wall, with more than 120 signature smells to choose from.

“The most popular ones that we have are olive blossom and white tea, which are nice, especially for this time of year,” Susi Brucato said. “We have other obscure scents, like old books, and it's like you're sitting in a library when you're burning that candle.”

Customers then create the perfect blend by pouring their mix into the vessel of their choice.

“You can decide if you want to make a room spray, a fragrance mist, re-diffuser candle, there’s a lot of different containers to pick from,” she said.

Not only does the hands-on experience let customers build new memories together, their selections often bring old memories back to life, Rob Brucato said.

“As they're smelling the scent, it always kind of takes them back to a moment in their life, either a vacation or a family outing or something like that, and it's always interesting just to hear where that takes them back to.”

From bachelorette and birthday parties, to DIY date nights, Scentcerely Yours is there to create signature scents and lasting memories

“There's really a sense of pride that our customers have, because they're creating something unique and custom that nobody else will have ever used before,” added Rob Brucato.

Reservations can be made online at scentcerely-yours.com.

