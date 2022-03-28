ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

Gov. Youngkin signs law empowering localities to lower tax rates on vehicles

By Gary Boyer
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bLSD_0esIbwvw00

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed a new law meant to empower localities across the commonwealth to cut tax rates and prevent huge tax hikes driven by dramatic increases in used vehicle values.

Winchester organization gives away 2K free prom dresses

“With prices soaring on the necessities that families and individuals use every day, Virginians are in dire need of relief to their wallets. I am proud to sign this legislation and work with the General Assembly to empower localities to lower the cost of living. Many Virginians are struggling due to rising prices, now it is up to local leaders across Virginia to step up and fight inflation with real tax relief. I look forward to continuing our work to deliver real tax relief for all Virginians.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA)

If local government leadership does not address the increased value of used vehicles, then taxpayers will likely be facing significant increases in taxes as the Commonwealth of Virginia constitutionally mandates 100 percent fair market value in property tax assessments.

Prior to this bill’s passage, car tax rates could not be lower than the general rate of personal property which created a roadblock for cutting taxes on vehicles.

To read HB 1239, sponsored by Del. Phillip A. Scott (VA-District 88), click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
WDVM 25
WDVM 25

10K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WDVM 25 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus.  “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […] The post Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Virginia Mercury

Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin

The General Assembly failed at finding a path to starting recreational marijuana sales this year, but a law outlining stricter regulations for retailers selling what one lawmaker called “juiced-up” synthetic products made its way through the legislature last week with bipartisan support. The bill, which is now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin, explicitly bans sales of […] The post Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp signs amended budget with more pay, refunds

ATLANTA (AP) — Citing increased revenues, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an amended budget that includes pay boosts for state employees, hundreds of millions of dollars to restore education cuts and an earmark of more than $1 billion for tax refunds. Kemp said Wednesday the state was in a unique economic position that he […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winchester, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Winchester, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Government
City
Winchester, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Tax Rates#Vehicles#Tax Relief#Localities#Virginians#The General Assembly#Commonwealth#Del
georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: States get ready to spend stimulus funds

Iowa saw a $2.7 billion dollar stimulus payout and planned its spending over a year ago. The plans are finally happening.\. The reason for delaying the spending was due to the vague language used in the federal legislation. Some areas even rejected the funding in the state because they did...
IOWA STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy