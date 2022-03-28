Report: City Manager to Propose 8.5 Cent Tax Rate Cut for F.C.

Increased property taxes and sewer/water fees and a cutback of unfilled Wilmington Police Department positions are among the items in Mayor Mike Purzycki's proposed FY 2023 Budget. The mayor introduced his $176.9 operating budget Thursday, saying the city has been hurt by revenue declines due to the pandemic and evolving...
The Biden administration plans to announce a "Billionaire Minimum Income Tax" on Monday as part of its 2023 budget proposal, The Washington Post reports, citing "five people with knowledge of the matter and an administration document obtained" by the Post. Fox News, appears to have obtained the same document, reports...
MILLVILLE – The preliminary 2022 budget for city government is out and comes with a promise that the municipal purpose property tax rate should stay right where it is, for a year-to-year tax rate freeze not seen here since 2017.
The City Commission introduced the preliminary annual budget on Tuesday night. The next step locally will be holding a public hearing on the budget at the April 19 commission meeting and, barring a problem, its adoption at the...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
A high-stakes attempt to resurrect a massive tax cut plan failed in the Unicameral Friday. Now not only is any tax relief this session in jeopardy but so could the budget bills as well. "If they want a budget we need tax cuts. We passed their budget they did not...
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont's proposal to reduce local motor vehicle taxes has run into trouble in the Legislature. Senator Cathy Osten, co-chair of the Appropriations Committee, said $160 million budgeted to reimburse cities and towns for lost car tax revenue could be better spent on early childhood education. “I would...
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee unveiled a proposal to suspend state and local grocery sales taxes for 30 days in an effort to combat rising inflation rates. The state has a 4% tax on food items, specifically, food that’s not served as a ready-to-eat meal. The state defines food and food ingredients as “things you can eat that are consumed for taste and nutritional value. Several local governments in Tennessee charge additional taxes on top of that.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to propose a minimum tax of 20% on households worth more than $100 million and cut projected budget deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade. That’s according to fact sheets released Saturday by the White House budget office. In his proposal expected Monday, the lower deficits reflect the economy’s resurgence as the United States emerges from the pandemic, as well as likely tax law changes would raise more than enough revenue to offset additional investments planned by the Biden administration. It’s a sign that the government’s balance sheet will improve after a historic burst of spending to combat the coronavirus.
There will be some who are heartened by news that most U.S. households — 57% — paid no federal income tax last year. After all, we were in the midst of a deadly pandemic and many Americans were struggling to get by. Moreover, more than a few of us are opposed to taxation in virtually […]
CLINTON, Miss. — The City of Clinton announced garbage rates will increase for residential and commercial customers. Officials said the efforts are to accommodate the full cost of providing solid waste and disposal service to the residents of the city. The rise comes after Waste Management announced increasing payments.
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – The Fayetteville Village Board spent the better part of its March 16 meeting going over aspects of its proposed 2022-2023 budget. According to Mayor Mark Olson, tipping fees for garbage disposal and recycling through the Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA) will have gone up a total of about $40,000 for the village since 2020.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers are considering a measure to cut Atlantic City in on taxes being generated from the state’s thriving sports betting market. A state Senate committee on Thursday advanced a bill that would divert a 1.25% tax on sports betting that currently goes to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to promote Atlantic City.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor’s gas tax cut proposal may have come as a relief to many Connecticut drivers, but not those who fill up with diesel. Diesel is not included in any of the proposals to cut the gas tax. The fuel is already more expensive than...
Staunton City Council will get its first look at proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year at its upcoming work session on Thursday at 5 p.m. in Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers in City Hall. Interim City Manager Leslie Beauregard will present a summary of her recommendations for expenditure, alongside...
(The Center Square) – A proposed bill could reduce Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax almost by half but would only happen if tax revenues do not fall. The bill, SB771, would lower the corporate net income tax from 9.99% to 6.99% by 2024. The text of the legislation states, “If the revenue generated at 6.99% in 2024 equals or exceeds the Independent Fiscal Office revenue projections for the 2024 taxable year at a rate of 9.99%,” then the tax could fall to 5.99%.
