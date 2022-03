KIRO Radio, the Seattle Seahawks, and Carter Subaru, Volkswagen and Acura are proud to announce that the April 2022 Charity of the Month is Listen and Talk!. For 25 years, Listen and Talk has supported children who are deaf or hard of hearing. Their program prepares children with the skills they need to form meaningful relationships and listen to the world around them. They work with families and help their children to think independently and communicate without an interpreter. These students become self-advocates and gain confidence to enter their neighborhood kindergarten, learn and compete with hearing peers, and reach their full potential.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO