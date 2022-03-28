EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real drops as Shanghai lockdown spurs demand worries

* Latam stocks, FX snap eight-day win streak * Chile to raise rates by 200 bps to 7.50% * Putin not seen ready to compromise ahead of peace talks (Updates prices, replaces comment, adds details) By Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell nearly 1% against a stronger dollar on Monday, leading declines across emerging market currencies, as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai spurred worries about Chinese demand for commodities. Brazil's real dropped 0.9%. Oil prices tumbled about 7%, while base metals such as nickel also declined as fears over weaker demand in China grew after Shanghai, the country's financial hub, imposed a two-stage lockdown to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections. Gold prices fell more than 1% as U.S. Treasury yields vaulted and rate hike expectations helped lift the dollar to its highest in two weeks against a basket of six major peers. An index of emerging market currencies was down 0.5%, snapping eight consecutive days of gains, and led by losses in commodity-linked currencies. "Suddenly you have this massive amount of demand (from China) taken off the market, which has been so overbought, and so the entire commodities complex is reacting in concert," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management. South Africa's rand lost 0.8%, while Mexico's peso shed 0.4%. Ukraine and Russia were preparing on Monday for the first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks, but a senior U.S. official said Russian President Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to make compromises to end the war. In Latin America, investors will be looking ahead to some central bank policy decisions, with Chile expected to raise its key interest rate by about 200 basis points to 7.50% on Tuesday, while Colombia on Thursday is seen hiking its policy rate by 150 basis points to 5.5%. "The moment the (U.S.) Fed goes into a tightening cycle, it becomes incredibly onerous for EM currencies ... (Latam central banks') tightening moves are to make sure they stay even and the flood of capital isn't removed as a result of higher rates in the U.S.," Schlossberg added. Despite the slide in oil, Colombia's peso edged higher. The currency has been up for eight straight weeks. Latin American currencies have outperformed their emerging market peers thanks to a surge in commodity prices due to the sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury yield curve briefly inverted for the first time since early 2006, as a sell-off in the bond market resumed, raising concerns about the risk of recession. S&P Global cut its 2022 GDP growth estimate for Russia by more than 11 percentage points to an 8.5% contraction, while its forecasts for Poland and Turkey were shaved by more than 1 percentage point, due to the effects of the war in Ukraine. The Polish zloty was down 0.3% against the euro. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1125.31 0.03 MSCI LatAm 2644.59 -0.59 Brazil Bovespa 118989.34 -0.08 Mexico IPC 55706.30 0.49 Chile IPSA 4939.66 -0.51 Argentina MerVal 91922.60 -1.17 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7749 -0.60 Mexico peso 20.1081 -0.44 Chile peso 778.8 -0.27 Colombia peso 3781.21 0.25 Peru sol 3.728 0.19 Argentina peso 110.6800 -0.26 (interbank) Argentina peso 197 2.54 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)