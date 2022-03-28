ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

Betty White's beloved California home she built with husband asks $8M

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Betty White is no longer with us, but traces of her legacy remain — and now, one of them can be yours.

Her beloved Carmel, Calif., home that she built with her husband more than four decades ago has hit the market for $7.95 million.

This seaside spread was where she hoped to live her final days — but instead, she passed away in her Los Angeles home.

“She never wanted to leave her home in Carmel, but was forced to for at-home care,” a source previously told The Post. “Los Angeles was more accessible.”

“If she had it her way, Betty would’ve lived and died in that home [in Carmel]. It’s the home she shared with her husband, it’s where she felt more comfortable.”

White, who passed away in December — one month shy of her 100th birthday — purchased the plot of land with her husband Allen Ludden for $170,000 in 1978 (roughly $772,000 in today’s dollars), to build out their dream oceanfront home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsLzJ_0esIZcWO00 The three-story manor is made up of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UC6Bs_0esIZcWO00
A view of the open floor plan. Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0XVK_0esIZcWO00 The estate features panoramic ocean views from every room. Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ckrr8_0esIZcWO00
The main living room with a fireplace. Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QODRw_0esIZcWO00 A living room with floor-to-ceiling windows to allow an overflow of sunlight. Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty

Standing on a cliff, they designed a three-story, four-bedroom wood and glass home of more than 3,600 square feet. They completed it in 1981.

As fate would have it, Ludden died after a battle with stomach cancer, spending only a few nights in the newly finished home.

Located in the upscale and relaxed seaside community of Carmel-by-the-Sea, each room features panoramic ocean views of the Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach, and Monastery Beach.

Nicole Truskowski and Zak Freedman of Truszkowski Freedman & Associates of Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

“As revered as Betty White’s public image was in real life, she was a private person. Betty’s home in Carmel was her special sanctuary and it was one of her favorite places to recharge and rejuvenate,” Truszkowski told The Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qyfpr_0esIZcWO00
The dining room. Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxU8H_0esIZcWO00 A vanity. Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNDTo_0esIZcWO00
The primary bedroom. Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EuJXg_0esIZcWO00 The second level terrace. Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42t6I2_0esIZcWO00 The property features manicured gardens overlooking the ocean. Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty

“Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty’s favorite things to do,” Truszkowski added. “She enjoyed many treasured moments with her family and close friends. The home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen, it was eloquently understated with the focus on nature and the natural beauty surrounding the home.”

Designed by architect Richard Hicks, the home comes with several outdoor decks and walking trails.

Features include wall-to-wall carpets and wood panels throughout. On the lower level is a full-floor primary suite with a fireplace and a sitting room.

“Here, paradise is yours,” the listing states.

