Public Safety

Fuming couple left ‘blistered and burnt’ after buying fake sunscreen on holiday

 2 days ago

A couple have warned travelers to be careful after they appeared to buy fake sunscreen while on holiday leaving them burnt and blistered.

TikTok user Lauren Tyler shared a video of her and her partner who were on holiday in Thailand .

In the video, which has been watched more than 41,000 times, she wrote: “Me and my boyfriend having the time of our lives until we bought fake suncream.”

She then showed pictures of the two of them on their holiday posing for pictures on paddle boards and on the beach.

However, she then cut to a picture of them in their rooms, which showed them completely burnt all over their body.

She wrote in the caption: “Imaging putting fake suncream on a baby or child.”

She explained that they used a whole bottle between them and were only out for two hours, yet still burnt that badly and even had blisters on their shoulders.

Some people commented saying she didn’t use enough, to which Lauren replied: “We have been here a week constantly applying. Buy a Thai one and this happened on the first day.

“I used factor 50 for 7 days in the sun and wasn’t touched by it. It’s not my first day at pale school, the suncream was fake.”

Lots of others were left stunned and shared their own stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOwXw_0esIZbdf00
A couple have warned holidaymakers after they bought fake suncream.Courtesy of @laurentyler13

Someone said: “Omg this happened to use a few weeks ago”.

Another person said: “Sorry this happened to you!”

Experts have explained how much and how often you should be applying sun screen .

Dr Marko Lens, a skin cancer specialist, told The Sun Online: “The correct amount to be used is one teaspoon for the entire face and neck, and it should be re-applied every two hours if exposed to the sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDSS1_0esIZbdf00
A TikTok video showed them both burnt after just two hours in the sun.Courtesy of @laurentyler13

“I always recommend SPF (sun protection factor) 30 broad spectrum sunscreen as it provides high protection against both, UVA and UVB.

“If there is excessive sweating or if we swim we should re-apply sunscreen 40 or 80 minutes after swimming depending on if the sunscreen is water resistant or very water resistant.”

The lips are often forgotten about in the sun , along with the feet and the hair parting, so make sure to put sunscreen on them too.

We’ve rounded up the best 14 sun screens to buy to stay safe in the sun this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034cxA_0esIZbdf00
Lots of other people said similar things had happened to them.Courtesy of @laurentyler13

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

