ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Academy ‘condemns’ Will Smith’s Oscar night slap, promises ‘formal review’

By Sara Nathan, Gabrielle Fonrouge
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A “formal review” into Will Smith’s Oscar night slap of Chris Rock is underway, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday, as it denounced the “King Richard” star’s behavior.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith,” the statement read.

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

The statement from the AMPAS is its first official comment since the primetime assault — though it tweeted early Monday that it does “not condone violence of any form.” The group stopped short of noting any specific consequences Smith could face.

Late Sunday, Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness, prompting Hollywood insiders to speculate whether his eventual Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in “King Richard” could be revoked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbBPZ_0esIZVIB00 The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock and announced a formal review of the incident is being conducted.Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCNDr_0esIZVIB00
Jada Pinkett Smith has been outspoken about her battle with alopecia, which causes hair loss.Will Smith/Instagram

A longtime Academy member told The Post they don’t think Smith would be deprived of the honor — but that it’s possible he won’t be asked back next year to present the Best Actress Oscar, as is customary. Smith may also have his membership stripped altogether after violating the group’s strict code of conduct, the source said.

“He crossed a line,” the Academy source dished.

“Where was security? It was a bad joke, in bad taste, but Jada could have easily just taken Will’s arm when she saw him get up and pulled him back. Will could also just have yelled at Chris from his seat … He could have said, ‘Hey, apologize to my wife’ from his seat.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYX1F_0esIZVIB00 Rock hasn’t pressed charges against Smith after the altercation on stage.REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E62Z6_0esIZVIB00
Smith continues the verbal altercation after returning to his seat.AMPAS POOL via Reuters

Whoopi Goldberg, a governor on AMPAS’s board, said Monday that Smith won’t lose his trophy but consequences will surely come.

“We’re not going to take that Oscar from him,” she said on “The View.”

“We’re not going to take it. Well, there will be consequences, I’m sure. But I don’t think that that’s what they’ll be. Particularly because Chris said, ‘Listen, I’m not pressing any charges.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s20qk_0esIZVIB00
Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being bald.Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement saying Rock has “declined to file a police report” but that if he changes his mind, the agency “will be available to complete an investigative report.”

A source friendly with Rock said he doesn’t think he’ll press charges but “it has not been decided yet.”

“He has the right to make a complaint,” the source said.

Comments / 0

New York Post
New York Post

20K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Related
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ampas#Wireimage#The Post
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek shares support for Will Smith with new photograph

Salma Hayek took to social media on Monday to show her support for her friends and co-stars after their successful night at the Academy Awards. She congratulated Will Smith and Samuel L. Jackson for their wins, with Will taking home the award for Best Actor while Samuel received an Academy Honorary Governor's Award.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Steven Spielberg Says He'll Never Make Another Musical Following West Side Story

Steven Spielberg's latest film, West Side Story, is currently up for seven Academy Awards. The musical is competing for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Director. This marks Spielberg's eighth Best Director nomination (he previously won for Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan) and his eleventh Best Picture nomination (he previously won for Schindler's List). Despite West Side Story's success, Spielberg recently shared that he will not be helming any more musicals.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

West Side Story's lead actress Rachel Zegler offered role as presenter at Oscars... after shocking fans by revealing she wasn't invited despite her movie being nominated for SEVEN awards

Rachel Zegler has been offered to present at The Oscars after expressing her disappointment over not being invited to the gala despite her film West Side Story receiving seven nominations. The 20-year-old Latina actress has now been invited to be a presenter by The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and his ‘girlfriends’ draws gasps

Amy Schumer took aim at Leonardo DiCaprio during the opening monologue at the oscars.Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall hosted this year’s ceremony, starting with a speech in which they made jokes aimed at The Power of the Dog, JK Simmons and Samuel L Jackson.After Sykes and Hall left the stage, Schumer made quips about King Richard and Being the Ricardos. However, her joke about Don’t Look Up drew the biggest gasps, due to her comments about lead actor, DiCaprio.“Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet,” Schumer said, adding: “He will leave it in a better shape...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy