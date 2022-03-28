Neenah Paper, SWM to merge, forming $3 billion specialty paper company

APPLETON - Specialty paper manufacturers Neenah Paper Inc. and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) have agreed to merge, forming a company with a combined $3 billion in sales.

The all-stock deal calls for Neenah shareholders to receive 1.358 shares of SWM stock for every Neenah Inc. share they own. If completed as expected later this year, SWM shareholders would own 58% of the new company and Neenah shareholders 42%.

Neenah's stock closed Monday up $1.99 to $40.20 on the New York Stock Exchange. SWM's stock was down $0.44 at $29.67, also on the NYSE.

The combined company would retain Neenah Inc.'s headquarters, in Alpharetta, Ga., while executives from both companies will fill key leadership positions. Neenah Inc. President and CEO Julie Schertell will lead the new company while SWM CEO Dr. Jeff Kramer will take a role as a strategic advisor. Five SWM board members and four Neenah Inc. board members will make up the combined company's board of directors.

The two companies expect to trim at least $65 million from their operating costs over the next two to three years. It will do so through production synergies and "highly complementary technologies, geographies and product portfolios in specialty materials," the companies said in a news release. The new company would have strong market share in growing categories like health care and wellness, protective and adhesive solutions, industrial solutions, packaging paper and specialty paper.

The deal has been approved by both companies' boards, but still must be approved by shareholders for both companies and regulators.

The new company does not have a name yet.

Neenah Inc. was founded in Neenah in 1873. It was acquired by Kimberly-Clark in 1902 and operated until Kimberly-Clark spun off its regular paper-making operations under the Neenah Inc. name in 2004. The two paper machines still operating at its Commercial Street plant are the oldest in the company's portfolio.

Neenah Inc. expanded northeastern Wisconsin operations in 2015 when it added a 44,000-square-foot manufacturing plant on South Island Street to its existing Appleton paper mill. The plant focused on producing material for air, oil and fuel filters, and was expanded again in 2017. But Neenah Inc. announced it would close the South Island Street plant last fall and lay off 100 employees because the plant was no longer competitive and the company couldn't find alternative uses.

Neenah has manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Asia where it produces specialty paper products that include transportation and water filters, premium packaging of spirits, technology and beauty products, industrial labels, tapes and abrasives, and digital printing for high-end apparel.

Schweitzer-Mauduit is also a former division of Kimberly-Clark that was spun off as an independent company in 2015.

