Philadelphia, PA

Snow Squall Warning issued for Chester, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chester; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
The Independent

What is a snow squall? The weather phenomenon that caused massive crash on Pennsylvania highway

A massive 50-car pile-up on a Pennsylvania highway is believed to have been caused by a “snow squall” - a term many may not be familiar with. Three people were killed and at least 20 hospitalised following the 28 March crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County after drivers were blinded by a flurry of wintry weather. It came as large swaths of the northeastern US were under National Weather Service (NWS) warnings about snow squalls creating dangerous road conditions. According to the NWS, a snow squall is an “intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
AccuWeather

Powerful storm to bury interior Northeast under heavy snow

The table is set for a late-winter helping of snow, ice, pounding winds and heavy rain in the eastern United States as a dynamic storm system tracks from the Gulf Coast, through the Northeast and into Atlantic Canada from Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. More than 150 million...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Northern Tier roads to be ‘anti-iced’ ahead of winter weather

PENNSYLVANIA, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers in the Northern Tier are reminded that major roads will be “anti-iced” ahead of winter weather expected later this week. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that trucks will be pre-treating high-volume roads in Bradford, Tioga, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan and Union Counties. The trucks will spray the roads with a salt brine before the storm. PennDOT explained that the brine will lower the freezing point of the water to slow or prevent ice from forming on the pavement early on in the storm.
TRAFFIC
Washington Post

Late-winter storm brings snow, strong winds and disruption to D.C.

Late-winter snow coated the Washington region on Saturday, causing flight cancellations and other disruptions even as early cherry blossom blooms were showing signs of spring approaching in the nation’s capital. Wind-swept snow totals ranged from less than 1 to more than 4 inches, with strong gusts and cold temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Garland, Grant, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 06:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Perry; Pike; Saline FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR GARLAND, NORTHWESTERN GRANT, SOUTHWESTERN PERRY, SALINE, CLARK, NORTHWESTERN DALLAS, HOT SPRING, PIKE AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 620 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen overnight. While the heaviest rainfall has ended...additional moderate rainfall will continue along with taking time for earlier heavy rainfall to run off. As a result...flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hot Springs, Benton, Bryant, Hot Springs Village, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Murfreesboro, Mount Ida, Haskell, Glenwood, Gurdon, Mountain Pine, Rockport, Amity, Caddo Valley, Traskwood, Leola, Tull, Sparkman and Norman. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
CLARK COUNTY, AR
AccuWeather

Cold weather in the Northeast leaving as March turns to April?

The harsh cold and biting winds, more typical of January, that gripped the Northeast over the weekend and at the beginning of the new week will soon be a thing of the past, as topsy-turvy spring conditions will yield some warmer weather and perhaps severe thunderstorms during the last days of March, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Western Iowa Today

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect until 11:00 p.m. for all of southwest Iowa. Counties included in the Watch include: Adair, Adams, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Guthrie, Harrison, Ida, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Taylor, Union and Woodbury.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barbour, Bullock, Macon, Montgomery, Pike, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barbour; Bullock; Macon; Montgomery; Pike; Russell FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 21 to 23 Sunday morning. * WHERE...Southeast portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...A significant freeze could kill crops, sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM EDT. Target Area: Cumberland The National Weather Service in Raleigh NC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina Little River At Manchester affecting Cumberland County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River At Manchester. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in Fort Bragg near the water treatment plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 18.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Little River Manchester 18.0 17.9 Sat 9 am EDT 17.9 15.8 14.0 12.8
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Bannock, Bingham, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bannock; Bingham; Power THE SNOW SQUALL WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BANNOCK...NORTHEASTERN POWER AND CENTRAL BINGHAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 915 AM MDT The snow squall which prompted the warning has exited the area. Therefore, the snow squall warning will be allowed to expire. Roads will remain snow covered.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 PM EDT this evening for a portion of eastern New York, including the following county, Montgomery. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 22:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia ICY CONDITIONS ON UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKWAYS OVERNIGHT AND EARLY ON SUNDAY MORNING Temperatures will continue to drop into the teens overnight. Icy conditions are likely on untreated roads and walkways in southeastern Pennsylvania, central and southern New Jersey, Delaware and eastern Maryland. If you will be going out overnight or early on Sunday morning, use extra caution.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Coshocton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 21:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC031-151330- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0019.000000T0000Z-220317T1800Z/ /CSHO1.1.ER.220309T0037Z.220311T0000Z.220317T1200Z.NO/ 916 PM EDT Mon Mar 14 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Muskingum River at Coshocton. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water reaches low lying areas between Tuscarawas and Walhonding Rivers just upstream of the confluence of the two rivers. At 15.0 feet, Low areas are flooded and water reaches a few homes along Route 16 south of Coshocton and along County Route 1A north of Coshocton. At 16.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect the Lake Park area along the Walhonding River and begins backwater flooding along Mill Creek north of Lake Park and along Route 83. Flood waters will begin to enter yards in low-lying areas along County Route 1A. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Monday was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 02/13/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Coshocton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Muskingum River At Coshocton affecting Coshocton County.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH

