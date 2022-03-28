ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

APD: 1 person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in east Austin

By M. Acosta
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that took place on March 21 in east Austin.

The Austin Police Department said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3000 block of East Cesar Chavez, near Linden Street.

According to APD, a person was hit by a car, and the person died on the scene. APD has not identified the victim and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

This is the city’s 21st fatal crash of the year, APD said.

APD: Man faces capital murder charge after botched drug deal in south Austin

Sevon Herman Randle, 19, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Jacob Andrew Turner outside a gas station on Ben White Boulevard. According to the affidavit, a witness said Randle confessed to shooting Turner. The affidavit said Randle was going to buy "at least 50 Percocet M30 pills" from Turner, but the two couldn't agree on a price.
1 person dead after shooting in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 52-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Killeen, Tuesday afternoon, according to the Killeen Police Department. Investigating police say the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Per a news release, when police arrived to the scene they located two victims with gunshot wounds.
Fiery 18-wheeler wreck impacts traffic on I-35 in Central Texas

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - All main lanes on I-35 South and the southbound frontage road in Bellmead were closed Sunday evening as firefighters worked to clear a fiery wreck involving an 18-wheeler near mile marker 338. The lanes on the interstate and the frontage road were closed for hours from...
